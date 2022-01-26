WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- China Media Group (CMG) launches forum themed "Together for a High-tech Winter Olympics".
China Media Group (CMG) Forum held on Wednesday in Beijing. Themed "Together for a High-tech Winter Olympics," the CMG Forum was hosted by CMG and co-hosted by the Chinese Olympic Committee and Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the China Media Group (CMG) Forum, which opened Wednesday night in Beijing. Noting the forum is themed "Together for a High-tech Winter Olympics," Xi expressed his hope that participants at the forum could pool wisdom through discussions and contribute to showcasing the unique charm of ice and snow sports, carrying forward the Olympic spirit and speeding up winter sports' development.
Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), believes the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 will change the landscape of winter sports forever. He also sent his appreciation to the support and commitment of China Media Group (CMG), members of the media and rights-holding broadcasters.
Shen Haixiong, president and editor-in-chief of China Media Group (CMG), hopes that the forum will inject new dynamics into the innovative development of the global media industry and contribute to the success of Beijing 2022.
As the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games coincide with the Chinese New Year, CGTN America launches the "Together for a shared future" special shows. The program includes the video messages of high-profile guests, mementos and medalists such as U.S. Olympic Gold winner Shawn White who is eager for the games to begin as well as the celebrations of Chinese New Year of Tiger. A documentary "Endurance" is released, telling the stories of the athletes from both China and the United States who are vying for a chance to medal.
