A warning to those driving on Interstate 10 in Louisiana, breathe at your own risk.
For those traveling the 135-kilometer (85 miles) stretch of I-10 between New Orleans and Baton Rouge a mask might be order.
This is "Cancer Alley" – also known as "Death Alley." One might smell the stench of rotten eggs and nail polish remover before seeing the postapocalyptic skyline that could be a shooting location for a Mad Max or Blade Runner movie, especially at night. It is home to one of the most toxic concentrations of oil refineries, plastics plants and chemical facilities in the world.
Residents of nearby Louisiana parishes are mostly Black. Many say they know neighbors who died of cancer, suffered miscarriages or struggled with respiratory ailments. Some scientific studies show this petrochemical corridor is, in fact, a Cancer Alley. Other studies argue the statistical evidence is inconclusive.
Because studies showing the area's "excessively high cancer risk" also show the risks are greater for Black and low-income families, UN human rights officials this year criticized the U.S. federal government for its alleged failure to protect Cancer Alley residents from "environmental racism."
"This form of environmental racism poses serious and disproportionate threats to the enjoyment of several human rights of its largely African American residents, including the right to equality and non-discrimination, the right to life, the right to health, right to an adequate standard of living and cultural rights," UN officials said.
CGTN correspondent, Liu Xiaoqian, went to Louisiana where he interviewed Cancer Alley residents who did not need convincing. Liu's report, "Environmental racism in Louisiana's 'Cancer Alley'" is an indictment of alleged government inaction, if not toxic neglect.
