WASHINGTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America Releases: The Key Xi Jinping Learned From His Father
"There are many noble characters I wish to inherit from my father," Xi Jinping, then governor of east China's Fujian Province, said in a letter of felicitation to his father Xi Zhongxun on his birthday in 2001.
Xi Zhongxun was among the first generation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) central leaders. The term "the people" is at the heart of all the treasures Xi Jinping got from his father.
Xi Zhongxun once told his boy: "No matter what your job title is, serve the people diligently, consider the interests of the people with all your heart, maintain close ties with the people, and always stay approachable to the people." Xi Jinping often recalls the wisdom imparted to him by the elder Xi.
In November 2013, during an inspection tour to the central province of Hunan, Xi visited Shibadong, an ethnic Miao village labeled "poor" at the time.
"What should I call you?" asked villager Shi Basan as she welcomed Xi into her home. "I am a servant of the people," Xi introduced himself.
During his about five decades in politics, Xi rose from a grassroots Party chief to the leader of the CPC, from an ordinary citizen to the country's president, from an average military officer to the Central Military Commission chairman, all the while remaining committed to a better life for Chinese citizens.
(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)
