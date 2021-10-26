WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America releases "U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee President: We're Not Expecting Further Calls for an Athlete Boycott"
In just 100 days away, the 2022 Winter Olympics will get underway in Beijing. US Winter Olympic candidate teams are tightening schedule of training and participating in qualifying games. American Olympic officials say they hope any suggestion of a U.S. boycott of the Games is now over, clearing the way for U.S. athletes to focus on the Games.
"We're not expecting further calls for an athlete boycott. I think that's been well discussed. But we know there's still continuing political tension. We're trying to stay in our own lane, where we can best support global peace and cooperation through sport," Susanne Lyons, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee President said.
That means the stage should now be set for U.S. athletes to take their place at the Winter Games.
Although the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in various countries continues, the test competitions at venues of the Beijing Winter Olympics are also starting one after another. The experience of hosting the Summer Olympics and the well-managed team guarantees convinced athletes from all over the world that the Beijing Winter Olympics will be the best competitive arena for athletes.
"Elana and myself right now are so grateful to be here in Beijing at this point to be able to get our 44 runs. Everything is functioning. The days are long. But we are here and we are learning and that is a blessing," Kallie Humphries, U.S. Bobsled Team said.
The U.S. ice hockey team have been boosted by the news that National Hockey League players will be allowed to compete.
They missed the 2018 Games following a dispute between the NHL and the International Olympic Organization.
"It would be a dream come true, especially not having the opportunity to go four years ago. It would just mean that much more. Especially for myself and my career. It would just be an absolute honor to throw the USA sweater on again," T.J. Oshie, U.S. Ice Hockey Player said.
Soon all eyes will be focused on Beijing, as the city becomes the first to host both a Summer and Winter Olympics.
This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.
Media Contact
Liu Xu, Medialinks TV, LLC, +1 202-393-1850, distribution@cgtnamerica.com
SOURCE CGTN America