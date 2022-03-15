WASHINGTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America releases "Senior Chinese and U.S. diplomats held talks in Rome"
When senior Chinese diplomat, Yang Jiechi, met with U.S. National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan in Rome on Monday, they discussed bilateral ties, the fighting in Ukraine, and other global flashpoints. The Chinese Foreign Ministry described their exchange as "candid, in-depth, and "constructive communication."
Yang, a member of the Politburo – the highest-level policy-making body in China – told Sullivan that China will continue to pursue peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Yang said in the meantime all parties should "exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians and prevent a large-scale humanitarian crisis."
As director of the Communist Party of China's Office of Foreign Affairs Commission, Yang said: "China always stands for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, and abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter." He also said it is important to straighten out the historical context of the Ukraine issue, get to the bottom of the problem's origin, and respond to the legitimate concerns of all parties.
Yang and Sullivan also discussed Afghanistan, and nuclear issues related to Iran and the Korean Peninsula. In a one-paragraph "Readout" on the meeting, the White House "underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the United States and China."
The Yang-Sullivan meeting "followed up" on last November's virtual summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, the statement said.
During that summit, President Xi suggested the world's two most powerful economies should pursue "mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation" as a foundation for China-U.S. relations in the "new era." As Yang reminded those present in Rome, President Biden told Xi that the U.S. is "not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs."
In promoting the need for consensus between the two great powers, Yang said some issues are non-negotiable. Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong "concern China's core interests," he said. Yang also told the U.S. side that any attempts to support "Taiwan independence" will be futile.
Click here to read more about "Senior Chinese and U.S. diplomats held talks in Rome". https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-03-14/Senior-Chinese-diplomat-meets-U-S-national-security-advisor-18oIcUJIqK4/index.html
This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.
Media Contact
Zeng Siwei, Medialinks TV, LLC, +1 202-393-1850, distribution@cgtnamerica.com
SOURCE CGTN America