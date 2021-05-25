WASHINGTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

CGTN America releases "SHOOTING INTERRUPTS LIVE FLOYD ANNIVERSARY TV REPORT".

The latest twist in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd led to some terrifying moments on live TV this morning. During a live report for CGTN, AP reporter Philip Crowther was interrupted by dozens of gun shots at a place that has become something of a shrine in Minneapolis.

Our Mandarin reporter Liu Xiaoqian was also near the George Floyd memorial site when 30 shots rang out. Police say at least one person was injured leading some to worry about possible trouble later in the day.

CGTN America has been on the scene from the day of George Floyd's death. His choking death under the knee of police officer Derek Chauvin led to worldwide protests, calls for US police reform and eventually the conviction of Chauvin.

Whatever happens next CGTN America will be there to cover tonight's vigils and moment of silence and whatever comes next. We will also continue to cover the issue of Guns in our Armed in America series.

Click here for more about all "SHOOTING INTERRUPTS LIVE FLOYD ANNIVERSARY REPORT" and to view the report:

https://newsus.cgtn.com/news/2021-05-26/Gunshots-heard-near-George-Floyd-Square-one-year-after-his-murder-10yTlIr0cAE/index.html.

