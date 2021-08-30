WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN has released a TV news report which alleges that many of the casualties from last Thursday's suicide bomb attack near Kabul airport, were a result of shooting by the U.S. Army following the explosion. The report includes alleged interviews with casualties and eyewitnesses who claim to have heard gunshots after that explosion. Some of the wounded claim to have gunshot wounds that were a direct result from gunfire by foreign forces.

Click the link below for to watch the full video:

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-08-30/Some-also-died-from-gunshots-during-Kabul-airport-attack-Eyewitnesses-138RR6P5G1i/index.html

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Media Contact

Han Peng, Medialinks TV, LLC, +1 202-393-1850, distribution@cgtnamerica.com

 

SOURCE CGTN America

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.