WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN has released a TV news report which alleges that many of the casualties from last Thursday's suicide bomb attack near Kabul airport, were a result of shooting by the U.S. Army following the explosion. The report includes alleged interviews with casualties and eyewitnesses who claim to have heard gunshots after that explosion. Some of the wounded claim to have gunshot wounds that were a direct result from gunfire by foreign forces.
Click the link below for to watch the full video:
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-08-30/Some-also-died-from-gunshots-during-Kabul-airport-attack-Eyewitnesses-138RR6P5G1i/index.html
(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)
Media Contact
Han Peng, Medialinks TV, LLC, +1 202-393-1850, distribution@cgtnamerica.com
SOURCE CGTN America