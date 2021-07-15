WASHINGTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN's flagship current affairs show THE HEAT presents diverse viewpoints and engages with its guests on a host of issues.
On a recent show featuring the controversy over vaccinations in the U.S., host Nathan King debated a Republican strategist who argued the U.S. has done well to handle the COVID-19 crisis. The panel also discussed in-depth the efficacy of the U.S. healthcare system and the need for universal healthcare.
The program highlighted why THE HEAT is an important part of the media ecosystem in the U.S.
At a time when cable TV, social media and the Internet have helped create echo chambers in our societies, CGTN seeks to impart context to every story. Check out our coverage online, on radio and on television and "See the Difference."
