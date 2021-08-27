WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America presents Tso'l Food, a series of short documentaries delving into the rich stories of Chinese food in the United States.
Inspired by the iconic Chinese-American dish General Tso's chicken, Tso'l Food explores dishes and culinary techniques that have been preserved, adapted and invented by the Chinese diaspora and their descendants, resulting in a unique cultural phenomenon that continues to evolve.
The series consists of bite-sized episodes written and hosted by award-winning food author Gerald Tan, who's now eaten his way through six continents.
In the pilot, Tan uncovers the history of Peking duck and the dish's unique role in the establishment of China-U.S. ties back in the 1970s. Another episode introduces audiences to celebrated Chinese-American chef Tim Ma fighting against racism and AAPI hate through food.
Each season features new dishes, restaurants and chefs in a different city. The first focuses on Washington, DC – while the upcoming season in September will see Tso'l Food in Los Angeles.
Check the series out and See the Difference.
Click here to watch Tso'l Food: https://america.cgtn.com/2021/07/30/tsol-food
(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)
Media Contact
Yanan Yao, Medialinks TV, LLC, +1 202-393-1850, distribution@cgtnamerica.com
SOURCE CGTN