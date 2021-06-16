WASHINGTON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America releases "What Happened at US-Russia Summit in Geneva."
From the G7 to NATO and culminating in the first meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, China may not have been on the agenda, but it was on everyone's mind.
As the only English-language global Chinese network, CGTN is your source for how China reports on pivotal global events. Today, CGTN America's correspondent, Liu Xu, is filing a report on the Biden-Putin meeting. Liu Xu gives a unique perspective on the talks.
Relations have been deteriorating for years, notably with Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, its 2015 intervention in Syria, and U.S. charges - denied by Moscow - of meddling in the 2016 election that brought Donald Trump to the White House. They sank further in March when Biden said he thought Putin was a "killer," prompting Russia to recall its ambassador to Washington for consultations. The United States recalled its ambassador in April.
(Reported by Liu Xu)
Click here for more about all "What happened at US-Russia Summit in Geneva" and to view the report: https://newsus.cgtn.com/news/2021-06-17/What-happened-on-U-S-Russia-summit-in-Geneva-Switzerland-119zBENWEeY/index.html
(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)
