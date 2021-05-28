WASHINGTON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- (This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

CGTN America releases "CGTN AMERICA WINS 14 TELLY AWARDS".

CGTN America has announced that it is the recipient of three Gold, nine Silver, and two Bronze statuettes for the 42nd Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens. The Gold-winning entries included reports on education, nuclear waste and racism. In all, the network won a total of 14 awards.

The three stories winning Gold Awards aired on Americas Now, CGTN America's weekly magazine show, hosted by Elaine Reyes. They are:

Correspondent Mike Kirsch unveiled the risks of nuclear reactors in 'Nuclear Waste in the U.S.'.

Correspondent Dan Williams crafted a compelling story on former white supremacists called 'Life after Hate'.

Correspondent Harris Whitbeck explored how 'Entrepreneurship Training to Young Women' is key to bringing opportunities to families who fell into poverty in Guatemala.

Americas Now also received one Silver Award for 'NOLA Silenced by COVID-19' and a second Silver Award for 'Colombian Family's Long Ride on the Pan-American Highway'.

The network's documentary show, Big Story, received five awards including a Silver Telly for '24 Hours', a nine-part documentary series on the global spread of COVID-19. The show also received a Silver Telly for the documentaries, 'Running Water', 'I Can't Breathe' and 'A Long-Lost War'. The documentary 'State of Fear' won a Bronze Award.

Full Frame, hosted by Mike Walter, the network's weekly news magazine, received four awards. They include Silver Telly Awards for 'New Global Order' an interview with Singaporean academic, Kishore Mahbubani, who wrote the book "Has the West Lost It?". 'Racism against Asians in the U.S.', which looks at how the COVID-19 pandemic tapped into long-held racist views against Asians, and 'Asian Arts Influence'. The episode called 'African Influence' received a Bronze Award.

Winners of the 2021 Telly Awards were announced on Tuesday, May 26.

Click the links below to view CGTN America's award-winning videos:

Gold

Entrepreneurship Training to Young Women

https://bit.ly/3fS7D8v

Nuclear Waste in the U.S.

https://bit.ly/3oU7t4E

Life After Hate

https://bit.ly/2QWh2Ub

Silver

24 Hours

https://bit.ly/3fQ36nd

Running Water

https://bit.ly/3frdGC3

I Can't Breathe

https://bit.ly/3fpqQzn

A Long-Lost War

https://bit.ly/34oQZs4

New Global Order

https://bit.ly/34k8dqu

Racism Against Asians in the U.S.

https://www.cgtnnow.com/videos/racism-against-asians-in-the-u-s

Asian Arts Influence

https://bit.ly/2RORJ73

NOLA Silenced by COVID-19

https://bit.ly/3fSX19s

Colombian Family's Long Ride on the Pan-American Highway

https://bit.ly/3vw2FVC

Bronze

State of Fear

https://bit.ly/3fNBEXa

African Influence

https://bit.ly/3hY6YFy

Media Contact

Humberto Duran, Medialinks TV, LLC, +1 202-393-1850, distribution@cgtnamerica.com

 

SOURCE CGTN America

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.