CGTN America congratulates its staff for winning a company record 22 Telly Awards this year – five Gold, 11 Silver and five Bronze.
WASHINGTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America congratulates its staff for winning a company record 22 Telly Awards this year – five Gold, 11 Silver and five Bronze.
Every year, the Telly Awards "honor excellence in video and television across all screens." This year's competition – the 23rd Annual Telly Awards – celebrated an industry reemerging from pandemic lockdowns, applying a "new set of values" that considered "impact on a global scale."
With journalists reporting from every continent, including Antarctica, CGTN America's winning entries contributed to this global perspective. Every day, the work of our talented international staff demonstrates a deep understanding in a wide range of topics in world affairs. Our journalists won Gold Tellys for programs exploring cultural issues ("Cancel or Context"), crime ("The Molecule Movers"), urgent social issues ("Defunding the U.S. Police"), and health ("Forever Young").
One of our programs, Tso'l Food won a total of four Tellys – Gold for editing ("Tso'l Food: Los Angeles"), Silver in the Food & Beverage category, Silver for Videography/Cinematography, and another Silver for a series of magazine-length segments in our Tso'l Food franchise. Tso'l Food is pronounced soul food, but spelled like the dish that inspired its name, General Tso's chicken. The show's host and producer, Gerald Tan, describes it as: "an American journey through the Chinese kitchen." It is that, and more. Tso'l Food is, as Ernest Hemingway described Paris, "a moveable feast."
CGTN America, as our name suggests, focuses on stories from China and from the Americas—North and South. A Silver Telly went to "New Endeavors" – our documentary on China's 100-year transformation from a peasant economy to an industrial, high-tech powerhouse. Our five-part documentary series on the environment and sustainability ("Zero Hour: Climate Change") began in China, then took viewers to the U.S. Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America also won a Silver Telly.
The Telly Awards receives more than 12,000 entries from media companies around the world. We are proud participants.
CGTN America congratulates all our honorees. Come celebrate with us by watching our Telly Award-winning programs.
GOLD
The Molecule Movers
Television General: True Crime
Defunding the U.S. Police
Television General: Social Impact
Cancel or Context
Television Series: Cultural
Tso'l Food: Los Angeles
Television Craft: Editing
Forever Young
Television General: Health & Safety
SILVER
Oldest Solar Observatory in the Americas
Television General: Travel/Tourism
Brazil: Favela Banks
Television General: Social Impact
Pirates of the Gulf of Mexico
Television General: True Crime
Brazil: The Forever Fires
Television General: Sustainability
The Next Pandemic
Television General: Public Interest/Awareness
Tso'l Food
Television General: Food & Beverage
Television Craft: Videography/Cinematography
Television Series: Food & Beverage
New Endeavors
Television General: Social Impact
Two Degrees Celsius
Television General: Sustainability
Zero Hour: Climate Change
Television Series: Sustainability
The Sounds of Mali
Television General: News or News Feature
BRONZE
History Through Photography
Television General: Cultural
Afghan Americans
Television General: Social Impact
Protecting Mexican Macaws
Television General: Nature/Wildlife
Waiting for Rain: Honduras Drought
Television General: Sustainability
Peace Through Sport
Television General: Sports
(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)
Media Contact
Shen Jing, CGTN America, 1 202-393-1850, distribution@cgtnamerica.com
SOURCE CGTN America