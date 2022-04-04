Xi delivered his remarks by video link to European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, during the 23rd China-EU Leader's Meeting.
Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed confidence that China and the European Union can bring more stability to a world disrupted by the fighting in Ukraine, COVID-19 flare-ups, and an uneven economic recovery.
In the first bilateral summit in two years, Xi called for enhanced communication in the pursuit of peace and sustainable development. He said China and the EU – two of the world's top three economies – could help stabilize a turbulent world.
Noting the consistency and continuity in China's EU policy, President Xi urged the EU to form its own perceptions of China and adopt independent China policies. Prior to the meeting, Chinese analysts warned against EU foreign policy being "abducted by the U.S."
During the meeting, the 27-member bloc called on China to "support efforts to bringing about an immediate end to the bloodshed in Ukraine".
Xi called the situation in Ukraine "deeply regrettable." He said China is always on the side of peace, citing the UN charter and Beijing's commitment to a global security framework that is "common, comprehensive, and cooperative."
As Xi noted, there is a solid foundation for stronger China-EU ties. The recent China-EU bilateral investment deal gave the EU greater access to China's 39.96 trillion-yuan ($6.25 trillion) consumer market. Building on extensive common interests, President Xi said the two sides can rise to meet new challenges together.
