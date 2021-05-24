WASHINGTON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- (This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

CGTN releases a series of seven segmented pieces taking a closer look into the various religious venues in Xinjiang. These segments give viewers a look at several religious venues and gatherings, from the Yanghang Mosque in Urumqi, to the pilgrimage in Mecca.

Xinjiang is a multi-ethnic region full of multiple religions. By welcoming various religions, they are reminding other countries that a region can accept different religious beliefs while still working and living together as a community.

Here's a link to the first segment:

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-05-15/Yanghang-Mosque-Religious-venue-by-Xinjiang-and-overseas-Muslims-10hCevSpDLa/index.html

Viewers are encouraged to view all seven segments for an inside look at these religious venues on https://www.cgtn.com.

