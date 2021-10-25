WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN: CMG launches first ever Olympic 4K Ultra HD satellite TV channel

On Monday, China Media Group (CMG) in cooperation with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) launched a TV channel dedicated to the upcoming 2022 Olympic games.

The channel "CCTV16" will offer a 24/7, 4K HD simultaneous broadcasting service at a satellite open circuit TV channel and cover digital platforms including PC, mobile apps, H5 pages, WeChat and Weibo.

The new channel is the only media platform authorized by the IOC to use the Olympic name and logo in China.

IOC President Thomas Bach sent a congratulatory letter on the launch of the channel, praising CMG and CCTV as "invaluable broadcast partners" over many decades.

CGTN has released the text of Thomas Bach's letter which can be viewed in the link below:

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-10-25/China-Media-Group-launches-Olympic-Channel-14Ecr2vezeg/index.html

The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place in three competition zones of Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou between February 4th and 20th, 2022.

