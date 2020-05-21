WASHINGTON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. is sponsoring a "My COVID Hero" video campaign to highlight COVID heroes and support local nonprofits in the Washington D.C. metro area.
For every video submitted from May 25 through June 8, the firm will donate $25 to a participating charity, up to a total of $20,000. Charities include Capital Area Food Bank, Food & Friends, House of Ruth, Martha's Table, Miriam's Kitchen and United Way of the National Capital Area.
"What has remained steadfast during the pandemic is the human spirit and its ability to soar during times of adversity. We are in awe of those facing uncertain risks and challenges as they provide essential and lifesaving services and help improve others' lives," said partner Joseph Cammarata.
"Heroes are working tirelessly on the frontlines and behind the scenes. They're administering health care, providing and preparing food, picking up our trash, educating our children, and caring for vulnerable populations," said partner Allan Siegel.
He added, "This campaign shines a light on their sacrifices while also giving back to local nonprofits that are doing an incredible job of navigating uncertainty, caring through the pandemic and making a positive impact on our community."
How to participate in "My COVID Hero" video campaign
- Record a video (1 minute or less) telling us about your "My COVID Hero" nominee. Heroes can be friends, relatives, colleagues or strangers — anyone who's gone the extra mile for others. Include your hero's first name and why you believe your nominee is a COVID Hero.
- Share your video on Facebook or Twitter and tag @CSCSLaw and the charity you wish to support from this list.
- Use the hashtag #MyCovidHeroDC to share your nomination with everyone!
To learn more about the "My COVID Hero" video campaign, visit https://www.chaikinandsherman.com/covid-heroes/.
About Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel P.C.
Allan Siegel, Joe Cammarata, Ira Sherman and Matthew Tievsky are personal injury attorneys who have served injured victims and families in Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia for more than 45 years. The legal team is passionate about helping clients put their lives together after suffering injuries in preventable accidents.