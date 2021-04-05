NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community has a new home that combines the timely insights, deep industry analysis, meaningful peer engagement, and real-world business information they need to grow their organizations and build their sales practices. Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider, has announced the relaunch of its information and communication technologies brands under a single roof: Channel Futures, a combined media and events platform. Through its digital media platform, webinars, industry-recognized research and in-person events, Channel Futures explores and explains the trends disrupting today's business world and provides its audience with the information, guidance, and tools they need to achieve business success. In addition to this major relaunch, Channel Futures is announcing the DEI Community Group, a platform designed to educate, support, promote, and sustain diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the IT channel industry. More information about Channel Futures, its events, and initiatives is available at https://channelfutures.com.
Leading the relaunch of the Channel Futures media and events family are two industry veterans familiar to anyone who has worked in the IT channel -- Kelly Danziger and Robert "Bob" DeMarzo. Danziger serves as general manager, and DeMarzo, serves as vice president of content, for Informa Tech's Channel business. Together they provide Channel Futures with a focus on real-world business and industry strategy, plus personal experience, and a genuine passion for the channel.
"Our focus in relaunching Channel Futures as a unique destination site is to unite the channel community around a single source for education, information, and peer-to-peer connectivity," says Danziger. "We have made it much easier for our broad audience to get the necessary information, attend the key events, and meet with the partners, peers, and vendors that can help them to grow their businesses."
"Channel Futures provides much needed context, and delivers fresh voices, analysis, research, lists, and insight from the most diverse collection of influential leaders across the tech spectrum," says DeMarzo. "By bringing our content, events, and industry research together in a single platform, we can better meet the needs of the ICT channel community. No other ICT channel media property offers the reach or depth of our combined platform."
Where the World Meets the Channel
Channel Futures is designed as a destination site to reduce information overload, simplify advertiser and sponsor communications, and focus on providing a streamlined customer experience for its combined audiences. That audience – the entire channel ecosystem – includes solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value added resellers (VARs), telecommunication master agents, subagents, and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers. The website combines its strong telecommunications and cable service provider coverage with IT channel coverage to deliver a full spectrum of news and insights to the ICT channel community. The Channel Futures website can be navigated by partner type and technology, and sponsors can target specific partners for communications.
The combined Channel Futures properties include Channel Futures MSP 501, listing the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners Events, delivering unparalleled in-person events, including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, The MSP Summit, and Channel Evolution Europe.
Commitment and Actions for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI)
The Channel Futures team is committed to leveraging our channel media and event platforms – and empowering the channel community they serve – to support Black Lives Matter, human rights and the critical nature of diversity and inclusion in the channel. Last year, Channel Futures launched the Allies of the Channel Council (ACC), a coalition of vendors, distributors, partners, analysts, and consultants, to help guide our team in creating and deploying a consistent message with actions to educate the channel community on issues surrounding diversity and the business benefits of having a diverse workforce.
This year, Channel Futures is introducing the DEI Community Group, which will build on the work begun by the Allies of the Channel Council (ACC) to include a quarterly series of diversity, equity, and inclusion workshops on the business benefits of maintaining a diverse workforce. Each one-day workshop will feature business leaders who are investing in DEI and sharing case studies on how this is improving their businesses, from recruitment resources and research to networking and innovation.
Like our industry-leading MSP 501 recognition, we will be honoring and celebrating those who have often been under-represented in tech channels, and who may be senior-level or future leaders, in the DEI 101, a new annual recognition. The contributions of these individuals are changing the face of the technology channel. The list will be comprised of ICT professionals ranging from startups to enterprise organizations.
About Channel Futures
Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. Our properties include Channel Futures MSP 501, recognizing the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry, Channel Futures DEI 101, honoring and celebrating those who have often been under-represented in tech channels; Channel Partners Events, delivering unparalleled in-person events, including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, The MSP Summit, and Channel Evolution Europe; and Allies of the Channel Council (ACC) and DEI Community Group, our initiatives to educate, support, promote, and sustain diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the IT channel industry. Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; We are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at https://channelfutures.com.
