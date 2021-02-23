EAGAN, Minn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charles E. Crutchfield III, M.D., has been selected as one of 100 Most Influential Health Care Leaders in 2020 – 2021 by Minnesota Physician. Deemed by their peers to be highly influential in terms of leadership and impact, the 100 leaders are known for making health care in Minnesota a global model of excellence.
As we continue to navigate and look forward to a post-pandemic future, the need for leadership has never been greater. Compiled every four years, the 100 Most Influential Health Care Leaders are submitted by Minnesota Physician readers and colleagues from a cross-section of Minnesota's health care delivery system who exemplify outstanding leadership. Nominees range from clinical care to health care policy to administration and management.
"I am truly honored to be selected by my health care peers and Minnesota Physician as one of the 100 most influential health care leaders in Minnesota," says Dr. Crutchfield. "I am equally honored to be part of the great staff I have at Crutchfield Dermatology where our positive culture and passion for exceptional medical care is also recognized."
Each of the nominees identified the biggest challenges facing health care and how their organizations are preparing to meet these challenges. Dr. Crutchfield's answers include:
Challenges: Health insurance plans drop or block physicians from their panels, putting their company's interests between doctor and patient. "Lowest cost" mandates exacerbate health disparities affecting communities of color. The provider tax threatens to eliminate independent medical practices. Big health systems can bear the cost, but community doctors cannot.
Strategies: We work on efficiencies to stay financially viable, and work with government leaders to implement "patient choice" to prevent health plans from refusing to cover doctors in good standing who care for communities hit hardest by health disparities. We have developed a blue-ribbon telemedicine platform that allows us to serve all patients of color and underserved rural communities.
The complete article and list of leaders is available at http://mppub.com/mp-top-100-1120-2.html
About Charles E. Crutchfield III, M.D:
Charles E. Crutchfield III, M.D., is a graduate of the Mayo Clinic Medical School and a Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the University of Minnesota Medical School. He is currently the Medical Director of Crutchfield Dermatology in Eagan and is a Benedict Distinguished Professor of Biology at Carleton College. Dr. Crutchfield has won numerous teaching and professional awards and is the co-author of a children's book on sun protection, a dermatology textbook, and hundreds of medical articles. He is a member of the AΩA National Medical Honor Society, an expert consultant for WebMD and CNN, and a recipient of the Karis Humanitarian Award from the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine. He is the team physician for the Minnesota Twins, Vikings, Wild, Timberwolves, and Lynx professional sports teams. Dr. Crutchfield has over 25 years of clinical experience caring for patients.
