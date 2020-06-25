NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singer's Producer" Charles Wallert has put together a compilation of his compositions/productions on multi-Grammy, Platinum recording artists George Benson, Dionne Warwick, O.C. Smith, Cuba Gooding (Main Ingredient) & more.
The album will feature a new release," "Still In Love With You" by 10 time Grammy Winner George Benson.
Dionne Warwick sings "If I let Myself Go" opening up to the possibility of love once again.
O.C. Smith pledges renewed love in "Yes I Will" & delivers the much-needed message for today of love for humanity & faith in the greater power in "Understand".
Cuba Gooding (Main Ingredient) embarks on the possibility of a new romance with "Meant To Be In Love" & If You Were Mine".
Darryl Tookes beckons in the elegantly seductive "Dance With Me" & delivers a powerful rendition of the classic "Just To See Her".
Ronnie Limar performs the wedding classic "Lifetime Guarantee": along with 2 more of his original hits.
Benny Marsella follows up his # 1 National AC hit, "A Special Kind of Love" with a new Charles Wallert composition/production "Magic Nights".
Billy Scott relates the joy of a renewed romantic connection in "Love You All Over Again".
Chuck Jackson sardonically reflects on a former love in What Goes Around Comes Around".
Tom Mazzetta - Sr. VP states: "Are you familiar with the expression, "to die for"? Well allow me, this compilation is to die for"!
It includes many legendary artists from past Decades as well as rising stars of today. The music is sublime and moving…and it is brought to you by the extremely deft touch of "the Singers Producer" - Charles Wallert. Do yourself a favor and check it out!"
Available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Deezer & more. https://v4alb02025403.hearnow.com
This album is a prelude to the book "Music & Memoir" – Charles Wallert by noted author, Will Romano, currently in progress.
