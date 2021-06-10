CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raquel Tillman, the region's foremost insurance expert and CEO of Tillman Insurance Advisors, was selected alongside other top women business owners and entrepreneurs as one of Enterprising Women Magazine's 2021 Enterprising Women of the Year. Tillman owns and operates a successful Charlotte-based independent insurance agency– Tillman Insurance Advisors–with two locations and an all-female insurance team.
"I'm honored to be recognized alongside this prestigious list of women," said Raquel Tillman, CEO of Tillman Insurance Advisors. "Being recognized as a 2021 Enterprising Women of the Year award winner makes me even more determined to continue on this successful path and growth trajectory. I'm humbled by the recognition and will continue my mission to further empower and inspire women."
This is the 19th year for this prestigious recognition program for women business owners in the U.S. and globally. To win, nominees must demonstrate they have fast-growth businesses, mentor or actively support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship while standing out as leaders in their respective communities.
2021 Award winners were recognized in seven categories: annual sales revenues of more than $100 million; more than $25 million and up to $100 million; more than $10 million and up to $25 million; more than $5 million and up to $10 million; more than $2 million and up to $5 million; more than $1 million and up to $2 million; and up to $1 million.
For the complete list of 2021 winners, visit EnterprisingWomen.com.
To learn more about Raquel Tillman and the independent insurance agency offerings available through Tillman Insurance Advisors, visit TillmanInsuranceAdvisors.com.
Media Contact
Keri Bonfili, thekbonfili.com Strategic Communications + PR, +1 704-961-8880, keri@thekbonfili.com
SOURCE Tillman Insurance Advisors