Charter Oak State College, Connecticut's public online college, will launch a new online degree program for future social workers. The online BSW will begin August, 2022.
NEW BRITAIN, Conn., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to the demand for qualified Social Workers, Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu), Connecticut's public online College, has announced a new online B.S. Social Work (BSW) to launch this Fall. Employment in the field of Social Work is expected to grow by 12% through 2030 according to the Bureau of Labor Occupational Handbook. Prospective students can find out more about the program by visiting https://www.charteroak.edu/social-work/.
The 47 credit BSW program will prepare students to work in settings including the criminal justice system, substance abuse facilities, mental health, advocacy and other areas requiring social support services. The program has no admissions requirements and is perfect for those graduating or holding associate degrees in Human or Social Services, or those with an interest in the field and a desire to obtain a BSW online.
- Virtual BSW Open House
A Virtual Open House via Zoom will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 5:30 PM ET for anyone interested in learning more about the program. All attendees will have the opportunity to apply to the program for free – a $50 savings. Prospective students are encouraged to register online by clicking the BSW Open House link on the program page here - https://www.charteroak.edu/social-work/.
Charter Oak State College is known for its affordability and has frozen its tuition for three consecutive years. In addition to competitive rates, the College reduces costs for students by offering flexible credit transfer, recognizing qualified credentials for college credit and offering federal financial aid to those who qualify.
Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu) is Connecticut's public online college, offering associate and bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields including Health Information Management, Nursing, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education and Business Administration. The College offers master's degrees in Health Informatics, Health Care Administration and Organizational Effectiveness and Leadership. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut's Board of Regents for Higher Education.
