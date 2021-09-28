NEW YORK, Sep. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Non-profit arts organization Chashama is pleased to announce the Chashama Gala will take place on Thursday, November 18th from 6pm to midnight at 151 West 42nd Street, 36th floor. One of New York City's most spectacular celebrations of the arts, the gala attracts the city's most forward-thinking landowners, corporate executives, art professionals and innovative creatives.
A champion of unconventional art, Chashama will present a vibrant spectrum of New York's underground art scene, including Drag TikTok superstar Darrell Thorne; queen of burlesque Julie Atlas Muz; and stand-up comedian, cartoonist, and actor Victor Varnado.
"This year's Chashama Gala will surpass our wildest dreams," says Anita Durst, Founder of Chashama. "The gala is really a celebration of the artists and entrepreneurs who make our city sparkle."
All proceeds from the night's attendees and generous sponsors will be used to fulfill Chashama's Enliven NYC initiative, founded in response to the pandemic, that revitalizes vacant storefronts by giving spaces to artists, non-profits, and small businesses.
The gala has already received an unprecedented level of support through the generosity of event sponsors including Chicago Title Insurance Company, CBRE, Dunn Development Corp, The Durst Organization, Fidelity National Title, Rosenberg & Estis, Weiler Arnow Investment Company, Turner Construction, Chatham Financial, Fried Frank, and City National Bank. Charlie Palmer Steakhouse will be providing catering for the event, and Singha Beer has generously donated their goods and services to help make the gala possible.
Chashama is a non-profit organization founded in 1995 by Anita Durst to celebrate the legacy of theatre visionary Reza Abdoh. Chashama's initial focus was on the production and presentation of new theatre, later recognizing that a lack of affordable space was the biggest threat to sustaining a diverse cultural environment in New York City. In recognizing this, Chashama began securing studio and presentation space in Midtown Manhattan for struggling artists by partnering with Property Owners willing to provide unused space. Over the past twenty-six years, Chashama has transformed unused space for 30,000 artists, hosted 4,000 public art events and provided 1,500 free art classes in underserved communities – reaching audiences of nearly a million.
