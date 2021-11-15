NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chashama's gala is like no other, come along and play! Fly through the air with Acro Yoga, partake in Chocolate Body Painting, and celebrate with the artists and entrepreneurs who make our city sparkle on Thursday, November 18th from 6pm to midnight at 144 West 43rd Street.
Well-respected Gallerist James Fuentes, owner of James Fuentes Gallery, will be one of the honorees at this year's gala. A native Lower East Side Resident and longtime supporter of the arts, James Fuentes was one of the first galleries to populate the Lower East Side, putting it on the map as a dynamic arts district. James has operated his contemporary art gallery for nearly 15 years and takes pride in curating a cross section of both established and up and coming artists that span across multiple art disciplines. James Fuentes Gallery's success highlights the important role that art galleries play in New York City's vibrant culture.
"I praise Chashama for all the wonderful work that they do to support artists and aspiring entrepreneurs," says James Fuentes.
Chashama's Gala brings together a fantastical array of eccentric artists. Every installation is a spectacular experience. Come explore with us at this living playground of New York's underground art scene that makes this city magical.
"This year's Chashama Gala will surpass your wildest dreams," says Anita Durst, Founder of Chashama. "The gala is a celebration of the artists who make our city sparkle."
All proceeds support Chashama's mission to transform vacant NYC real estate into free space for small business owners and artists and provide hundreds of art workshops in under-resourced communities.
For tickets and more information, visit https://chashama-gala-2021.eventbrite.com.
About Chashama
Chashama has transformed unused space for 30,000 artists, hosted 4,000 public art events and provided 1,500 free art classes in under-served communities. Chashama's new program, Storefront Startup, provides space for 70 women and minority owned small businesses. Each year, Chashama gives $9 million worth of real estate to participants.
Please visit http://www.chashama.org for more information.
Media Contact
Lindsey von Busch, Rubenstein Public Relations, +1 212-805-3068, lvonbusch@rubensteinpr.com
SOURCE Chashama