NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York City-based art non-profit Chashama is pleased to announce the organization's first-ever Chashama-Rama taking place on November 20th from 12-6pm at 144 West 43rd St.
Chashama-Rama invites artists, performers, and communities to celebrate the arts with a feast for the senses in a fun and immersive atmosphere. Come along and play! Fly through the air with Acro Yoga, partake in Chocolate Body Painting by Sid Chidiac, and celebrate with the artists and entrepreneurs who make our city sparkle.
"Chashama-Rama is a dream come true for me," says Anita Durst, Founder of Chashama. "The happening is really a celebration of the artists and entrepreneurs who make our city sparkle."
Performers include Drag TikTok superstar Darrell Thorne, master of fire Flambeau, and Delirious Hair Designer Edisa Weeks. Chashama-Rama will also feature an array of interactive exhibits including the African-American Roller-Whiz-on-Wheels Troup; and multimedia artist Chee Bravo's immersive rainbow-colored meditation entitled "Free Me- The Ritual".
All proceeds support Chashama's mission to transform vacant NYC real estate into free space for small business owners and artists and provide hundreds of art workshops in under-resourced communities.
For tickets and more information, visit https://chashama-rama.eventbrite.com.
About Chashama
Chashama has transformed unused space for 30,000 artists, hosted 4,000 public art events and provided 1,500 free art classes in under-served communities. Chashama's new program, Storefront Startup, provides space for 70 women and minority owned small businesses. Each year, Chashama gives $9 million worth of real estate to participants.
Please visit http://www.chashama.org for more information.
Media Contact
Kelsey McIntyre, Rubenstein Public Relations, +1 212-805-3068, kmcintyre@rubensteinpr.com
SOURCE Chashama