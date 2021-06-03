ATLANTA, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patrick Avard, known as cheerleading's top music producer CheerMusicPro, today announced that he is now accepting booking requests for the 2022 season. Teams are encouraged to contact New Level Music, Avard's self-owned management company in order to secure their request.
With COVID-19 restrictions loosening across the nation, and with cheerleading events returning to normal operations, Patrick Avard and New Level Music advise interested programs seeking custom-made tracks for their programs should begin preparing for the 2022 season immediately to ensure availability of producers.
Patrick Avard, who has cemented himself as competitive cheer's most successful music producer, is returning to the studio following a laudable competition season. Teams that enlisted CheerMusicPro and New Level Music producers for creating custom-tracks performed exceptionally well at the 2021 USASF Cheerleading Worlds, the most prestigious competition in competitive cheer. Across divisions, Patrick Avard and his label created tracks for 41 medaling teams, establishing an all-time record for the company, and underscoring the importance of custom-made songs and beats in competitive cheer.
"I and the rest of the team at New Level Music are thrilled with our work and the results that we were able to bring to our signed cheer programs this year," said Patrick Avard. "Every year, we always strive to improve upon the last and bring something totally new to the game. We are especially excited to continue that process this year, when many teams, fans and industry workers will be setting foot on the mats and in the stands for the first time since 2019."
Patrick Avard is in his 23rd year of producing as CheerMusicPro, and his accomplishments are not limited to creating tracks for medaling teams. With frequent releases on YouTube and Soundcloud, CheerMusicPro has brought the sounds of cheer music into the homes of millions of people across the world and has solidified the category as its own distinct genre within the mainstream. His work appeared on the widely celebrated television show "Cheer" on Netflix.
About Patrick Avard
Patrick Avard is an entrepreneur and top music producer for the competitive cheerleading industry. Known by his producer name CheerMusicPro, Avard has helped establish cheer music as its own genre and has popularized the music of the sport to an outside market. With his team at New Level Music in Atlanta, Georgia, Patrick Avard continues to expand the footprint of music production in the cheer industry and crafts custom-tailored mix tracks for the largest cheer programs in the United States.
