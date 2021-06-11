BEIJING, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading internet company, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2021 ended March 31, 2021.

Management Commentary

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Despite seasonality, Cheetah Mobile's total revenues in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB198 million, which was within our guidance. Our internet business is in line with our strategy of focusing on driving our membership growth to deliver superior user experience. In this quarter, we saw continued increase in revenues from our membership services, in terms of both absolute numbers and a percentage of total internet revenues. For our AI business, we are on the right track of deploying robots in shopping malls in China's tier one and tier two cities to amplify our partners' promotions and help them build brand recognition. So far, we have successfully entered into approximately 1,200 shopping malls in more than 40 cities. We believe that we have been off to a good start and on a firm footing to achieve our strategic goals step by step."

Mr. Thomas Ren, Cheetah Mobile's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "In the first quarter of 2021, we continued to improve our operational efficiency. Our costs were well controlled and gross margin was 70.1% in this quarter, compared to 62.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Our operating loss narrowed to RMB57 million, from RMB148 million in the same period last year and RMB74 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, our balance sheet remained robust, with cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of approximately US$276 million on March 31, 2021. The abundant cash resources enable us to invest according to our strategies and create new milestones for the Company."

First Quarter 2021 Consolidated Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues were RMB198.4 million (US$30.3 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 62.4% year over year and a decrease of 25.2% quarter over quarter.

Revenues from the Company's internet business decreased by 62.2% year over year and 25.3% quarter over quarter to RMB187.6 million (US$28.6 million) in the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decrease was due to the suspension of the Company's collaboration with Google since February 2020, as well as the Company's disposal of certain gaming-related business and assets in the second half of 2020. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to the impact of seasonality and decreased revenues from the diminishing mobile gaming business.

Revenues from the AI and others was RMB10.8 million (US$1.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a 65.9% year-over-year decrease and a 24.0% quarter-over-quarter decrease. The decline was primarily attributable to a decline in sale of consumer-facing AI-related products.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues decreased by 59.8% year over year and 40.9% quarter over quarter to RMB59.4 million (US$9.1 million) in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the Company's ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiency as well as disposals of certain overseas utility and gaming-related business and assets. Non-GAAP cost of revenues decreased by 60.0% year over year and 41.0% quarter over quarter to RMB59.0 million (US$9.0 million) in the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit decreased by 63.4%year over year and 15.6%quarter over quarter to RMB139.1 million (US$21.2 million) in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit decreased by 63.4% year over year and 15.6% quarter over quarter to RMB139.4 million (US$21.3 million) in the first quarter of 2021.

Gross margin was 70.1% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 72.0% in the first quarter of 2020 and 62.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP gross margin was 70.2% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 72.0% in the first quarter of 2020 and 62.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

OPERATING INCOME/LOSS AND EXPENSES

Total operating expenses decreased by 63.0% year over year and 18.2% quarter over quarter to RMB195.6 million (US$29.9 million) in the first quarter of 2021. Total non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by 62.1% year over year and 11.3% quarter over quarter to RMB197.5 million (US$30.1 million) in the first quarter of 2021.

  • Research and development expenses decreased by 48.6% year over year and slightly increased by 4.8% quarter over quarter to RMB73.3 million (US$11.2 million) in the first quarter of 2021. The year over year decrease was primarily attributable to the streamlining of our business, such as the deconsolidation of certain gaming business. While at the same time, we have been keeping investing in R&D in our domestic utility and AI business to optimize our products and services. Non-GAAP research and development expenses decreased by 48.1% year over year and increased by 9.3% quarter over quarter to RMB70.5 million (US$10.8 million) in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 73.7% year over year and 14.4% quarter over quarter to RMB79.7 million (US$12.2 million) in the first quarter of 2021. This decrease was mainly due to strategic cut of promotional activities and disposals of certain gaming business. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses decreased by 73.8% year over year and 13.9% quarter over quarter to RMB79.8 million (US$12.2 million) in the first quarter of 2021.
  • General and administrative expenses decreased by 50.2% year over year and 34.2% quarter over quarter to RMB44.1 million (US$6.7million) in the first quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to effective expense control, through which both general and administrative personnel and professional service fees have been reduced. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses decreased by 44.2% year over year and 13.8% quarter over quarter to RMB48.7million (US$7.4million) in the first quarter of 2021.

Operating loss was RMB56.5 million (US$8.6 million) in the first quarter of 2021, reduced from RMB148.0 million in the same period last year and RMB74.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB58.2 million (US$8.9 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB141.1 million in the same period last year and RMB57.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Operating profit for the internet business was RMB27.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to an operating profit of RMB7.8 million in the same period last year and RMB75.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. 
  • Operating loss for AI and others business was RMB85.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, narrowed from an operating loss of RMB148.9 million in the same period last year and an operating loss of RMB133.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Share-based compensation expenses were negative RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB6.9 million in the same period last year and RMB16.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The negavie share-based compensation was mainly due to the personnel adjustment for business streamlining.

OTHER INCOME, NET

Other income, net was RMB85.6 million (US$13.1 million) in the first quarter of 2021, which was primarily due to the gains from a partial disposal of some of our investees.

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEETAH MOBILE SHAREHOLDERS

Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB76.4 million (US$11.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB104.6 million in the same period last year and a net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB68.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB74.8 million (US$11.4 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB97.7 million in the same period last year and non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB85.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

NET INCOME PER ADS

Diluted earnings per ADS was RMB0.54 (US$0.08) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to losses per ADS of RMB0.76 in the same period last year and earnings per ADS of RMB0.49 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB0.53 (US$0.08) in first quarter of 2021, compared to losses per ADS of RMB0.71 in the same period last year and earnings per ADS of RMB0.60 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

BALANCE SHEET

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of RMB1,806.3 million (US$275.7 million).

SHARES ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had a total of 1,403,070,144 Class A and Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding. One ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB175 million (US$26.7 million) and RMB225 million (US$34.3 million). This amount reflects the Company's current and preliminary expectations.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB6.5518 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2021, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a leading internet company. It has attracted hundreds of millions of monthly active users through an array of internet products such as Clean Master, Security Master and several casual games. The Company provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide as well as value-added services including the sale of premium membership and in-app virtual items to its users. Cheetah Mobile is also committed to leveraging its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to power its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expense
  • Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill
  • Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP diluted income/loss per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results".

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))



























 As of 



  December 31, 2020 



 March 31, 2021 



 March 31, 2021 



 RMB 



 RMB 



 USD 

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

1,299,658



1,259,611



192,254

Restricted cash

797



801



122

Short-term investments

360,803



545,920



83,324

Accounts receivable

225,586



197,479



30,141

Prepayments and other current assets

835,694



829,313



126,578

Due from related parties

224,323



196,922



30,056

Total current assets

2,946,861



3,030,046



462,475













Non-current assets:











Property and equipment, net

101,984



96,775



14,771

Right-of-use assets, net

17,729



6,951



1,061

Intangible assets, net 

12,575



11,750



1,793

Investment in equity investees

216,126



272,916



41,655

Other long term investments

2,193,600



2,120,107



323,592

Due from related parties

3,522



-



-

Deferred tax assets

15,607



15,274



2,331

Other non-current assets

105,479



93,640



14,293

Total non-current assets

2,666,622



2,617,413



399,496













Total assets

5,613,483



5,647,459



861,971













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities: 











Accounts payable

105,832



118,300



18,056

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,390,042



1,315,707



200,815

Due to related parties

48,938



51,405



7,846

Income tax payable

27,505



34,705



5,297

Total current liabilities

1,572,317



1,520,117



232,014













Non-current liabilities: 











Deferred tax liabilities

60,502



60,813



9,282

Other non-current liabilities

192,272



184,915



28,224

Total non-current liabilities

252,774



245,728



37,506













Total liabilities

1,825,091



1,765,845



269,520













Shareholders' equity:











Ordinary shares

234



234



36

Additional paid-in capital

2,726,619



2,727,765



416,338

Retained earnings

857,188



933,635



142,501

Accumulated other comprehensive income

163,340



177,966



27,163

Total Cheetah Mobile shareholders' equity

3,747,381



3,839,600



586,038

Noncontrolling interests

41,011



42,014



6,413













Total equity

3,788,392



3,881,614



592,451













Total liabilities and equity

5,613,483



5,647,459



861,971

 

 

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)



































For The Three Months Ended



March 31, 2020



December 31, 2020



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2021



RMB



RMB



RMB



USD

Revenues

528,088



265,249



198,420



30,285

Internet business

496,330



251,008



187,598



28,633

AI and others

31,758



14,241



10,822



1,652

















Cost of revenues (a)

(147,736)



(100,397)



(59,359)



(9,060)

Gross profit

380,352



164,852



139,061



21,225

















Operating income and expenses: 















Research and development (a)

(142,588)



(69,928)



(73,251)



(11,180)

Selling and marketing (a) 

(302,753)



(93,124)



(79,716)



(12,167)

General and administrative (a) 

(88,621)



(67,050)



(44,106)



(6,733)

Other operating income (expense)

5,596



(8,924)



1,484



227

Total operating expenses

(528,366)



(239,027)



(195,589)



(29,853)

















Operating loss

(148,014)



(74,174)



(56,528)



(8,628)

Other income (expenses):















Interest income, net

17,854



2,077



4,786



730

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(12,091)



22,203



(4,846)



(739)

(Loss) gain from equity method investments, net

(2,463)



(7,883)



56,040



8,553

Other income, net

42,868



102,286



85,561



13,059

















(Loss) Income before taxes

(101,846)



44,509



85,013



12,975

Income tax (expenses) benefit

(6,539)



23,441



(7,792)



(1,189)

Net (loss) income

(108,385)



67,950



77,221



11,786

Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests 

(3,796)



(486)



774



118

Net (loss) income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(104,589)



68,436



76,447



11,668

















(Loss) Earnings per share















Basic 

(0.08)



0.05



0.05



0.01

Diluted 

(0.08)



0.05



0.05



0.01

















(Loss) Earnings per ADS















Basic 

(0.76)



0.49



0.54



0.08

Diluted 

(0.76)



0.49



0.54



0.08

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding















Basic 

1,378,171,071



1,425,122,249



1,427,820,687



1,427,820,687

Diluted 

1,378,171,071



1,427,342,492



1,431,305,814



1,431,305,814

Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding















Basic 

137,817,107



142,512,225



142,782,069



142,782,069

Diluted 

137,817,107



142,734,249



143,130,581



143,130,581

















Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil















Foreign currency translation adjustments

59,974



(119,253)



16,797



2,564

Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities, net

(7,250)



-



-



-

Other comprehensive income (loss)

52,724



(119,253)



16,797



2,564

Total comprehensive (loss) income 

(55,661)



(51,303)



94,018



14,350

Less: Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling

interests

(2,735)



(1,268)



2,946



450

Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Cheetah Mobile

shareholders

(52,925)



(50,034)



91,072



13,900

 

 

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)



































For The Three Months Ended



March 31, 2020



December 31, 2020



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2021

(a) Share-based compensation expenses

RMB



RMB



RMB



USD

Cost of revenues

96



352



313



48

Research and development

6,737



5,429



2,722



415

Selling and marketing

(1,222)



470



(49)



(7)

General and administrative

1,292



10,501



(4,612)



(704)

Total

6,903



16,752



(1,626)



(248)

 

 

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data )



































For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021



GAAP



Share-based 



Non-GAAP



Non-GAAP



Result



Compensation



Result



Result



RMB



RMB



RMB



USD

Revenues

198,420



-



198,420



30,285

Cost of revenues

(59,359)



313



(59,046)



(9,012)

Gross profit

139,061



313



139,374



21,273

















Research and development 

(73,251)



2,722



(70,529)



(10,765)

Selling and marketing 

(79,716)



(49)



(79,765)



(12,174)

General and administrative 

(44,106)



(4,612)



(48,718)



(7,437)

Other operating expense

1,484



-



1,484



227

Total operating income and expenses

(195,589)



(1,939)



(197,528)



(30,149)

















Operating loss

(56,528)



(1,626)



(58,154)



(8,876)

Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

76,447



(1,626)



74,821



11,420

















Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB)

0.05



0.00



0.05





Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB)

0.54



(0.01)



0.53





Diluted earnings per ADS (USD)

0.08



(0.00)



0.08























































For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2020







GAAP



Share-based 



Non-GAAP







Result



Compensation



Result







RMB



RMB



RMB





Revenues

265,249



-



265,249





Cost of revenues

(100,397)



352



(100,045)





Gross profit

164,852



352



165,204





















Research and development 

(69,928)



5,429



(64,499)





Selling and marketing 

(93,124)



470



(92,654)





General and administrative 

(67,050)



10,501



(56,549)





Other operating expense

(8,924)



-



(8,924)





Total operating income and expenses

(239,027)



16,400



(222,627)





















Operating loss

(74,174)



16,752



(57,422)





Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

68,436



16,752



85,188





















Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB)

0.05



0.01



0.06





Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB)

0.49



0.12



0.60























































For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2020



GAAP



Share-based 



Non-GAAP







Result



Compensation



Result







RMB



RMB



RMB





Revenues

528,088



-



528,088





Cost of revenues

(147,736)



96



(147,640)





Gross profit

380,352



96



380,448





















Research and development 

(142,588)



6,737



(135,851)





Selling and marketing 

(302,753)



(1,222)



(303,975)





General and administrative 

(88,621)



1,292



(87,329)





Other operating income

5,596



-



5,596





Total operating income and expenses

(528,366)



6,807



(521,559)





















Operating loss

(148,014)



6,903



(141,111)





Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(104,589)



6,903



(97,686)





















Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)

(0.08)



0.01



(0.07)





Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)

(0.76)



0.05



(0.71)





 

 

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Information about Segment 

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)











































For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021







Internet Business



AI and others 



Unallocated*



Consolidated



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



USD

Revenue

187,598



10,822



-



198,420



30,285

Operating profit (loss)

27,731



(85,885)



1,626



(56,528)



(8,628)

Operating margin

14.8%



(793.6)%



-



(28.5)%



(28.5)%

























For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2020







Internet Business



AI and others 



Unallocated*



Consolidated







RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB





Revenue

251,008



14,241



-



265,249





Operating profit (loss)

75,559



(132,981)



(16,752)



(74,174)





Operating margin

30.1%



(933.8)%



-



(28.0)%















































For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2020







Internet Business



AI and others 



Unallocated*



Consolidated







RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB





Revenue

496,330



31,758



-



528,088





Operating profit (loss)

7,810



(148,921)



(6,903)



(148,014)





Operating margin

1.6%



(468.9)%



-



(28.0)%

























* Unallocated expenses refer to SBC expenses and goodwill impairment that are not allocated to individual segments.

 

 

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Reconciliation from Net Income Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))



































For The Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2020



December 31, 2020



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2021



RMB



RMB



RMB



USD

Net (loss) income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(104,589)



68,436



76,447



11,668

Add:















Income tax (expenses) benefits

6,539



(23,441)



7,792



1,189

Interest income, net

(17,854)



(2,077)



(4,786)



(730)

Depreciation and amortization

18,548



14,172



8,144



1,243

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests 

(3,796)



(486)



774



118

Other income, net

(28,314)



(116,606)



(136,755)



(20,872)

Share-based compensation 

6,903



16,752



(1,626)



(248)

Adjusted EBITDA

(122,563)



(43,250)



(50,010)



(7,632)

 

