BEIJING, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading internet company, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Friday, June 11th, 2021. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.

Cheetah Mobile's management will hold a conference call on Friday June 11th, 2021 at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:

+1-412-902-4272

United States Toll Free: 

+1-888-346-8982

Mainland China Toll Free:

4001-201-203

Hong Kong Toll Free: 

800-905-945

Conference ID: 

Cheetah Mobile

The replay will be accessible through June 18, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

International:

+1-412-317-0088

United States Toll Free: 

+1-877-344-7529

Access Code: 

10157331

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a leading internet company. It has attracted hundreds of millions of monthly active users through an array of internet products such as Clean Master, Security Master and several casual games. The Company provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide as well as value-added services including the sale of premium membership and in-app virtual items to its users. Cheetah Mobile is also committed to leveraging its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to power its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Investor Relations Contact

Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Sheryl Zhang

Tel: +86 10 6292 7779 

Email: ir@cmcm.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cheetah-mobile-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-june-11th-2021-301305907.html

SOURCE Cheetah Mobile

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.