ELGIN, Ill., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Showcase Acrylics by Gemini Builds It!, Chicago Acrylic Manufacturer, recently announced the company can produce higher volume acrylic orders at their well-known speed and museum-level quality thanks to the introduction of the EF-3000 Edge Finisher.
"This machine makes my team's job so much easier. We can stack multiple acrylic pieces together and polish them simultaneously, making us more efficient. Now our clients can have the same lightning speed we are known for while being a high volume, American-made alternative," said Courtney Wright, entrepreneur and owner of Showcase Acrylics By Gemini Builds It!.
Showcase Acrylics by Gemini Builds It! produces acrylic products such as one-of-a-kind frames, display cases, and COVID-adapted sneeze guards. Unlike other companies with supplies stuck overseas, Gemini Builds It! prides itself on being an American-based manufacturer of acrylic products.
Since their 50,000 square foot warehouse is located in Elgin, Illinois, Showcase Acrylics by Gemini Builds It! doesn't have the same supply chain issues as their competitors. "You get your order in 2 weeks instead of 9+ months," said Wright.
With the addition of the EF-3000 Edge Finisher to their factory, Showcase Acrylics by Gemini Builds It! can produce the same high-quality acrylic products but now at a higher volume and faster than ever before.
Available for Interviews:
Courtney Wright, CEO of Showcase Acrylics By Gemini Builds It! is available to talk about the radical shift in perspective she's seeing in manufacturing.
Showcase Acrylics by Gemini Builds It!: is a leader in the custom acrylic industry. With decades of expertise, they have expanded their offerings from acrylic frame enclosures to PPE items, volume sourcing and space customization. The business has the equipment, resources and capacity to run 24/7 to meet the ever-changing demands across industries with speed to market in mind, at the highest quality possible. For more information visit http://www.showcaseacrylics.com.
About Courtney Wright: She's New England born, but calls Illinois home after attending Lake Forest College. Wright founded CDW Merchants, the leading provider of 3D visual retail displays and e-commerce gift packaging for the nation's top retailers including Kate Spade. In 2016, Courtney packaged CDW for the last time and sold it to a global billion-dollar BUNZL. In 2016 she bought Gemini Builds It (F/K/A Gemini Molding). Since the deal closed, she saved 60 jobs, bought a business to close the gap on outsourcing and offers 401K and continuing education to the staff. She has been married to her life and business partner, Larry, for the past 23 years. They live in Winnetka and have two sons. She prides herself on never missing either of her boy's sporting events and stopping to smell the sweet scent of success.
###
Media Contact
Courtney Wright, Showcase Acrylics, 1 800-323-3575, info@theloopmarketing.com
SOURCE Showcase Acrylics by Gemini Builds It!