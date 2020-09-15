CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Designer Stevie Edwards announced today that he will be having a 'Vogue Magazine' reveal ad "Invite Only" fashion event. Vogue Magazine October 2020 issue will display a full page ad displaying Stevie's Designs.
This event will be held on Saturday October 17th 6pm -9pm. @ The Roosevelt Collection Shops (Divinity Seven) 1146 S. Delano Court Chicago, Illinois 60605. The Reveal of the Ad will be 7:30pm.
Stevie will be making fashion history as the first African-American local designer to be featured in Vogue Magazine with a full-page ad displaying his work. Seeing an African-American Designer featured in a major magazine with a full-page ad has not been done or seen since the 80's with Icon Black Designers such as Willi Smith, Patrick Kelly and Stephen Burrows. Stevie's ad will feature a custom design from his Fall/Autumn 2020 Collection. Not only is this historical, but it is well-deserved. Stevie's collections have been shown in several seasons at NYFW. Recently Stevie has had major editorials and press in publications such as the NY Weekly, LA Wire, abc-7.com, Chicago Sun-Times, Rolling Out, and Miami Herald just to name a few.
Stevie's clothes has dressed some of Hollywood's finest such as Diana Ross, Comedian/Actress Tiffany Haddish, Actress LisaRaye, Singer/Dance Diva Jody Watley, Julie Dexter, Terisa Griffin, R. Kelly and D'Angelo just to name a few. He has also styled many music videos.
This is an 'Invite Only "Fashion Event. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks will be given at the door, along with temperature checks. If you are the media/press and you would like to cover and/or attend this fashion historical event. Please RSVP wit Media credentials via email to:
Media: Virtual Interviews can also be scheduled with the Designer via Zoom/Skype, please email or call to schedule.
