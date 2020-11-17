CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago rapper Dreadrock release a music video for the song Trip. Trip is one of the NINE tracks on Dreadrock's latest album BornBroke2 launched on June 15th 2020.

Rocketpower 2 dec.4 2020 over 8k views

Check it out the Trip music video here: https://bit.ly/32Kr4ua

The music video was recorded in Las Vegas, starring Dreadrock with the participation of the Swervnation public relations' Tamille Baker.

BornBroke2 is the new Dreadrock's album with 9 songs, including a feature with Lil B (BasedGod) with the track Pass.  Five producers help bring out the swerving vibe with Dreadrock's freestyle and the hip hop of the west side of Chicago.

BornBroke2 Youtube Playlist: https://bit.ly/2FmyxY1
SoundCloud: https://bit.ly/30xpjzq

Social Media and Websites

Dreadrock's Social media Links
 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dreadrock700/ 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dreadrocksge 
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dreadrocksge_/ 
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvFkUkAHYrTVLlaQICg8KsQ 
Linkedin:https://www.linkedin.com/in/dreadrock-the-rap-artist-0b3a16177/

Websites:
Swervnation:  https://swervnation.com/ 
Dreadrock: https://dreadrock.swervnation.com/  
Shop: https://shop.swervnation.com/

Songwhip : https://songwhip.com/dreadrock

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.