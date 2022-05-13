The Association of Children's Museums will convene hundreds of leaders from children's museums and supporting organizations to share knowledge and advocate for the field during its annual InterActivity conference.
The Association of Children's Museums (ACM) will convene hundreds of leaders from children's museums and supporting organizations to share knowledge and advocate for the field during its annual InterActivity conference, returning to an in-person convening for the first time since 2019. Hosted by The Magic House, St. Louis Children's Museum at St. Louis Union Station Hotel from May 16-18, InterActivity 2022: PLAY The Long Game will explore ways that children's museums can adapt to today's dynamics while simultaneously preparing for the future to remain viable and relevant for generations to come.
WHEN
May 16–18, 2022
WHERE
St. Louis Union Station Hotel
St. Louis, MO 63103
All programming will be held at St. Louis Union Station Hotel unless otherwise noted.
WHY
The InterActivity conference brings the industry together in support of ACM's mission to champion children's museums worldwide. Started in 1962, ACM is a professional member organization for the children's museum field now celebrating its 60th Anniversary Year. ACM member museums and professionals are dedicated to early childhood play, and play-based learning, the starting point in the continuum of lifelong learning.
HOW
The United States Department of Health and Human Services is the signature sponsor of InterActivity 2022: PLAY The Long Game. Major sponsors of this year's conference are Bill and Sally Canfield and Blackbaud.
CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS
Monday, May 16 & Tuesday, May 17
ACM MarketPlace – May 16, 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. and May 17, 7:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. CDT:
InterActivity's signature expo hall shares the latest in products and services supporting the children's museum field. More than 60 exhibitors share inspiring ideas, creative products, and ready-to-rent exhibitions.
Tuesday, May 17
Plenary and Keynote – Maxine Clark, 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. CDT:
Maxine Clark is the founder and former chief executive of Build-A-Bear Workshop®. In her keynote address, Maxine Clark will share insights on how children's museums can plan and evolve in strategic and heartfelt ways to meet the needs of their audiences, drawing on her unique background in entertainment, education, and merchandising.
Wednesday, May 18
Plenary and ACM Great Friend to Kids Award, 9:00 a.m.–10:15 a.m. CDT:
ACM presents its 2022 Great Friends to Kids Award to PBS KIDS for its outstanding impact on the lives of children, building knowledge, critical thinking, imagination, and curiosity. The award will be accepted by David Lowenstein, Senior Director of Ready to Learn at PBS KIDS. The ACM Great Friend to Kids Award is presented annually at InterActivity and honors those who have made significant contributions to strengthen education and advance the interests of children.
About ACM
The Association of Children's Museums (ACM) champions children's museums worldwide. With more than 470 members in 50 states and 16 countries, ACM leverages the collective knowledge of children's museums through convening, sharing, and dissemination. Learn more at http://www.ChildrensMuseums.org.
