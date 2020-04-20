ATLANTA, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Television host and professional contractor Chip Wade shares ways to spruce up the home for Spring with some affordable DIY projects that can be done around the home.
A SATISFYING PROJECT
One project that will be sure to satisfy is remodeling a closet. Install a system from ClosetMaid called SpaceCreations which is known for its high-quality, intuitive design with range of accessories. The system can be configured with limitless options depending on your specific needs and the size of your space. One example is a two-frame design to accommodate a reach-in closet. It includes a hang rod, open shelving, and drawers. It is the ideal system for DIY-ers that value design and high-quality materials. For more information, visit ClosetMaid.com.
DO-IT-YOURSELF PROJECT
One do-it-yourself project, amazingly simple flooring. RevoTile by daltile can be installed in three easy steps; simply place, click, and grout! It is that simple. Have all the benefits of tile without the mess. RevoTile installs over existing hard surfaces. The best part is that minimal tools are needed - no mortar or spacers so install and grout can all be done in the same day. Get the beauty and performance of real tile in no time. For more information, visit www.daltile.com/RevoTile.
INDOOR SPRING PROJECTS
It is important to keep the kitchen and baths looking fresh and new. Kitchens and bathrooms are two of the most heavily used areas in the home, which can lead to dirty and unsightly caulk from mold, mildew, dirt, and stains. DAP KWIK SEAL ULTRA is a breakthrough innovation in kitchen and bath sealants that repels water, dirt, and stains so the sealant stays looking clean, fresh, and new. It is backed by a Lifetime Mold & Mildew Resistance Guarantee and is easy to apply, low in odor, cleans up with water, and is shower-ready in just four hours. For more information, visit www.DAP.com.
A SAFETY PROJECT
A working smoke alarms save lives, so make sure smoke alarms are in working order. Pushing the test button only checks the alarm's power source, but it does not tell if the alarm is able to sense smoke. The only real way to know the alarm is detecting is to replace it at least every 10 years. Kidde's Worry-Free alarms come with a built-in signal to tell you when it's time to replace it, taking the guesswork out! Plus, it comes with a built-in 10-year battery, so no changing batteries over 10 years, and the price range is affordable, starting in the mid 20-dollar price range. Kidde has labeled the alarms for each room, making selecting the right one so easy. For more information, visit www.Kidde.com.
Contact: tipsontv@gmail.com
