Free admission valid from May 21 through Sept 5, 2022
DUNCAN, Okla., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of Blue Star Museums, the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center will be offering free admission to active-duty military personnel and their families this summer from Armed Forces Day, May 21, 2022, through Labor Day, September 5, 2022.
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center features an Experience Theater where guests see, hear, smell, and feel the movie, a Campfire Theater, where two animatronics perform, and a hands-on interactive exhibit area. Guests can also enjoy an exquisite art collection in the Center's Garis Gallery of the American West.
"We are honored to be a part of Blue Star Museums and to be able to give back to military personnel," said Leah Mulkey, CTHC assistant executive director. "We've been a Blue Star Museum since 2011, and we value the opportunity to provide memorable experiences for the military families who visit us each summer."
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military—Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps. Chisholm Trail Heritage Center staff will also be offering free admission to veterans during this time.
Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and participating museums across America. For a list of participating museums, visit arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
For more information, call 580-252-6692 or email bailey@onthechisholmtrail.com.
Media Contact
Teri Knox, Duncan Convention & Visitors Bureau, 5802522900, tourism@simmonscenter.com
SOURCE Chisholm Trail Heritage Center