LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chopra today announced the launch of an all-new, free 21-Day Meditation Experience titled, Renew Yourself: Body, Mind & Spirit, featuring guided meditations, powerful storytelling and self-care wisdom from wellness pioneer Deepak Chopra and international music superstar and Latin Grammy Award winning artist J Balvin. The special audio experience focuses on building resilience, finding healing, and creating a new version of our lives and our shared world at a time when we need it most. Registration is now open at www.choprameditation.com or by downloading 21-Day Meditation Experience from the app store.
Renew Yourself: Body, Mind & Spirit is Chopra's latest bilingual 21-Day Meditation Experience, underscoring the company's mission to empower, serve and unite a diverse, global community around self-care and mental health. The program, available in Spanish and English, offers the tools to unlock total well-being as Balvin and Deepak encourage participants to listen to the body, mind, and spirit and move beyond old, limiting beliefs and patterns. Each 20-minute daily meditation opens with guided wisdom and storytelling from Balvin, followed by a meditation session.
The 21-Day Meditation Experience first launched in 2013 with Deepak and Oprah Winfrey and has since become a global phenomenon, with millions of participants and meditation groups around the world. The franchise currently features a catalogue of 17 different programs.
In an essay released today bylined by Balvin, he details his personal struggle with mental health and how meditation saved his life: "What makes mental health universal is that it doesn't discriminate. It affects all of us. I know that firsthand because I have gone through it myself. I have struggled with anxiety. I have been depressed. Meditation is one of the many ways that I have dealt with my mental health. It saved my life and to me, can be one of the key first steps in achieving mental and spiritual well-being. Meditation is about opening your mind to self-awareness and understanding that your mind is something that needs to be cared for and looked after. And that goes especially for this moment we're currently experiencing: where money is so tight for many; health is such a question mark on a global level; and the fight for racial justice is more urgent than ever. When our world is in flux, our mental wellbeing is often one of the first things we neglect. But this should not be the case. In fact, it's in times like these that mindfulness can help us most. This is personal for me and I am hoping that, with this experience, many more people will explore meditation — and will start letting mindfulness play a role in their daily lives. If we can make our collective world even just a little more in tune with our mental health, then this partnership will have been a huge success."
"The world is offering us a reset and J Balvin is the perfect partner to help us reach a critical mass of expanded global awareness," says Deepak Chopra. "Together we will set the stage for a more peaceful, inclusive, just, sustainable, healthy and joyful world for all. I am indebted to Jose and our Spanish speaking community for this collaboration."
"At Chopra, we are singularly focused on democratizing well-being and making self-care practices accessible to everyone," says Tonia O'Connor, CEO of Chopra. "Diversifying our voices and offerings has been a priority for Chopra and our commitment to serving all people, especially those in underserved communities, is more important than ever, as we look for renewal and healing during this trying time. J Balvin is not only a global music icon, but a thoughtful voice who represents what Chopra stands for: peace, unity, empowerment and acceptance. With meditation already a part of his daily life, he is the perfect partner to help us kick off the newest evolution of the program. This next generation of the 21-Day Meditation franchise will encourage participants to be a part of a changing world that starts from within, and will serve as a blueprint moving forward as we partner with other like-minded thought leaders across art, entertainment and sports. There will be more to come."
Chopra has partnered with a variety of foundations to help distribute the free program, including the Hispanic Federation, local community organizations in Balvin's hometown of Medellín, Colombia and other organizations that serve the Hispanic community outside of the U.S.
The experience is easily accessible from a tablet, computer, or the free mobile companion app and is available at www.choprameditation.com as well as iTunes and Google Play.
About Chopra's 21-Day Meditation Program:
The 21-Day Meditation Experience is a meditation journey that focuses on the life-changing benefits of meditation and mindfulness practices. Each program centers around a unique theme, offering deep wisdom, practical tools, and refreshing insights to help participants grow and evolve – in just 20 minutes a day. Every day is coupled with a series of thought-provoking reflection questions designed to anchor the teachings with a centering thought and mantra. Inspired by the notion that it takes 21 days to create a habit, this three-week experience allows listeners to enjoy the life-changing benefits of meditation, including: reduced stress and anxiety; improved immune function and decreased inflammation; better sleep and increased energy; deep states of peace and well-being; achievement of peak living. More than 25 partner organizations, from start-up to Fortune 500 and spanning across industries, support the 21-Day Meditation Experience including Verizon Media, Panera, iHeartMedia, Penguin Random House, Salesforce, theSkimm, Los Angeles Sparks, Delos, Stay Well, and Fable and Mane, among others.
About Chopra:
Chopra is a next generation well-being company that is empowering personal transformation for millions of people globally. Anchored by the life's practice and research of Dr. Deepak Chopra, a leading pioneer in integrative health, Chopra's signature programs are clinically-proven to improve overall health through a focus on physical, mental and spiritual well-being. Chopra has been at the forefront of health and wellness for more than two decades with a portfolio that now includes digital content, meditations and masterclasses, teacher certifications, live events and personalized retreats. By providing tools, guidance and community, Chopra aims to advance a culture of well-being and make a healthy, peaceful and joyful life accessible to all. For more information, interact with the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About J Balvin:
"Reggaeton's Global Ambassador" - 4-time LATIN GRAMMY winner J Balvin is now one of the top streaming music artists in the world, regardless of language, and has developed a legion of fans worldwide. Hailed by Billboard as "the biggest breakout act Latin music has seen in many years" and Pitchfork as "the face of modern Reggaeton, Balvin is leading a second generation of Musica Urbana stars that have propelled Latin music to an unprecedented global embrace." His latest album, Colores, saw both critical acclaim and commercial success. With "Blanco" and "Morado" going #1, J Balvin became the artist with the most #1 songs on the Latin Airplay charts in history. With his music and impact on the culture, Balvin has cemented himself as not only a leader of Reggaeton but as a torchbearer of the new state of Latin music by continuously expanding the limits of the genre and paving the way for "la nueva escuela."