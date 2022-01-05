WILSON, N.C., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chris Vester of Hubert Vester Auto Group has launched a new podcast Answers From the Stairs.
The new podcast focuses on providing insight on all areas of your life; whether it be your business, your relationship, or your health. Chris believes that everyone can find their purpose and beat mediocrity by realizing their God-given talents. Chris is a long-time business owner and coach with the experience to help others like him to reach their potential.
Answers From the Stairs will:
- Tackle the hard questions in life with real advice and empathy.
- Help you realize that the only thing keeping you from your goals is you.
- Make you believe in what you do again.
The debut episode features:
- The important of the strength of one's mind when there's a possibility of losing physical strength.
- A real conversation about developing a positive mindset when surrounded by negativity.
- Why constant learning and being open to learn can change your life.
Tune in on January 5th
Fans of the podcast can contact producer Emma Medina via email at emma@marketdominationllc.com to provide feedback and ideas for the podcast, or to become a guest on the show.
