WILSON, N.C., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chris Vester of Hubert Vester Auto Group has launched a new podcast Answers From the Stairs.

The new podcast focuses on providing insight on all areas of your life; whether it be your business, your relationship, or your health. Chris believes that everyone can find their purpose and beat mediocrity by realizing their God-given talents. Chris is a long-time business owner and coach with the experience to help others like him to reach their potential.

Answers From the Stairs will:

  • Tackle the hard questions in life with real advice and empathy.
  • Help you realize that the only thing keeping you from your goals is you.
  • Make you believe in what you do again.

The debut episode features:

  • The important of the strength of one's mind when there's a possibility of losing physical strength.
  • A real conversation about developing a positive mindset when surrounded by negativity.
  • Why constant learning and being open to learn can change your life.

Tune in on January 5th on any of the following apps to listen to Chris's informative conversations:

iTunes https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/answers-from-the-stairs/id1600324718

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/0Z1K08l1htExFd9PWit32z

Amazon https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/ad46382b-ac55-4ab6-96a7-2e5582e35778/answers-from-the-stairs

Stitcher https://www.stitcher.com/show/answers-from-the-stairs

iHeart Radio https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-answers-from-the-stairs-90478937/

Google Podcasts https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vYW5zd2Vyc2Zyb210aGVzdGFpcnM

Fans of the podcast can contact producer Emma Medina via email at emma@marketdominationllc.com to provide feedback and ideas for the podcast, or to become a guest on the show.

Connect with Chris Vester:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hvautocoo/?hl=en

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4L3dj__KZQNGR24jravoWA

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/christopher-vester-6546a6a6

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gymbound

Media Contact

Tetan Brannen, Market Domination LLC, +1 7164082578, Tetan@marketdominationllc.com

Facebook

 

SOURCE Chris Vester

