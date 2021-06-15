HOUSTON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- America's Got Talent introduced the world to the sensationally soulful vocals of Christina Wells in 2018. She captivated the live audience in the Dolby Theater during the Season 13 Semi-Finals, and millions more watching at home realized they were witnessing the rise of a true star. And risen, she has.
Christina has touched the hearts and minds of an ever-growing fan base, as listeners across the globe connected to her powerhouse vocals and message of positivity and love. Her live performances of Aretha Franklin covers are still racking up views on the internet to this very day. In 2019, she released her debut original single "Ready Or Not", an inspired song with a strong anti-bullying message. With her loyal fan-base cheering her on, Christina gained new followers and proved her original material could move her audience; mind, body and soul!
During the lockdown, Christina stayed connected to her fans through social media and livestream performances. But after a year of aching to be in front of audiences again, Christina has emerged with the female empowerment anthem for the Summer of 2021! Officially released on June 15th, her brand-new single "Somebody" is as vibrant and vivacious as Christina herself, and a positively-charged representation of H-town's finest in action. Christina's hot new single is 100% filled with light and love, and is equal parts entertaining, endearing, relevant and real. It is a stunning story that fearlessly details Christina's journey from self-doubt and fear to self-confidence and love.
Through a tale that takes listeners from Christina's most isolated and lonely moments following her divorce years ago, to the recognition of how crucially important the value of family & friends are, "Somebody" is a stunning song that fearlessly details so much of what she's been through in life & love to become who she is today.
In an added celebration, Christina was invited to perform the National Anthem for the Houston Astros on the day of her "Somebody" release. On June 25th she'll be back on stage at long last, headlining her own show at the Miller Outdoor Theatre in Houston for An Evening With Christina Wells, supported proudly by the full lineup of The Christina Wells Band! Ecstatic to be performing live after so long spent in quarantine, she's planned an entire night filled with unforgettable songs, inspirational stories, shared laughter and a whole lot of love in the air. An Evening With Christina Wells will be an experience that brings people closer together through the pure magic of music on June 25th.
Join Christina this year as she gets set to surge up the charts with "Somebody," released & self-produced through her own label - Purple Diva Productions. Get ready for the summer of "Somebody" because Christina's hot new single is out and available on all major streaming platforms now.
Listen to Christina's new single "Somebody":
https://soundcloud.com/christinawells/somebody/s-MxW6nct4yH0
For more information about Christina Wells, please visit:
https://christinawells.com/epk/
About Christina Wells
Christina Wells is a singer, actress and inspirational speaker from Houston, TX. After years of caring for others as a single mother and registered nurse, Christina gained national stardom as a semi-finalist on America's Got Talent. News publications such as USA Today, Forbes, People.com, The Houston Chronicle, and Billboard Magazine all featured her as the performer with a message of positivity while also "blowing the roof off of the Dolby Theater". In addition to her various roles in plays and musicals, Christina can be found entertaining and inspiring the world with her powerhouse voice and her heartfelt message of hope and love.
Christina Wells' Social Media and Additional Music Media:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP3EfrdHbwLnRR4PvcoZKxw
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1trZUoL3agsL3yqrtbasn4
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/christina-wells/874289122
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/singchristina/
Instagram: https://instagram.com/singchristina_
Twitter: http://twitter.com/singchristina
Website: https://christinawells.com/
Media Contact
David Wuensch, Christina Wells, +1 8327230523 Ext: 0, publicist@christinawells.com
SOURCE Christina Wells