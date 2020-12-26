The new Corona prevention idea for a concert audience was invented by an large event agency in Europe. This type of Corona prevention event is the first of its kind in the world.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 70.000 people enjoyed LIVE a mobile CHRISTMAS & LUCIA CONCERT EVENT in December 2020 in the middle of the Copenhagen and without risk of Corona infection. The mobile stage was passing by with just 5 kilometers an hour directly outside people's living rooms. All they had to do was to open their windows in their own apartment to the street and enjoy the musical event - they all had the best seats. JULE & LUCIA CONCERT is a Corona safe concert experience without the audience really gathering and where all Coronavirus rules are respected and complied with at the same time. CHRISTMAS & LUCIA CONCERT - a warm greeting from a distance.

COPYRIGHT/ORGANIZER: PB ACTION Fest & Eventbureau, Copenhagen, Denmark, www.pbaction.dk

PRESS-CONTACT: Mr. Peter Bindner, event@pbaction.dk, phone +45 20408055, www.pbaction.dk - Open 24 hours.

The mobile stage was passing by with just 5 kilometer an hour directly outside people's living rooms

