NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Something glorious is happening in New York City this holiday season! On December 20-22, Times Square Church will host "Christmas On Broadway" with gospel music legend CeCe Winans and an extraordinary lineup of singers and musicians.
Winans, whose latest Christmas album is entitled Something's Happening!, is a 12-time Grammy Award winner and one of today's most accomplished and celebrated artists. At Times Square Church, she will headline three free-admission concerts filled with hope, joy, and the spirit of Christmas as the Gospel message comes alive at the Mark Hellinger Theatre on 51st and Broadway.
During a career that has spanned four decades, Winans has sold over five million albums as a solo artist and member of the acclaimed brother-and-sister duo BeBe and CeCe Winans. She has been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame, in addition to receiving multiple NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards, and Essence Awards.
Winans' albums, including Everlasting Love, Alabaster Box, and Throne Room, all reached No. 1 on U.S. Gospel Charts. Several of her songs have crossed over to R & B and pop charts, including "Count On Me," her duet with Whitney Houston from the multi-platinum 'Waiting To Exhale' soundtrack. Her latest album, Believe For It (2021) is a powerful, live, worship experience.
Times Square Church will host Christmas On Broadway on December 20, 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. each evening. Admission is free, but please arrive early to secure a seat. Visit the website tsc.nyc for more information. For questions about Christmas on Broadway, please contact: Times Square Church at (212) 541-6300; info@tsc.nyc.
Times Square Church is an inter-denominational, multinational congregation, located in the heart of New York City, at 51st Street, between Broadway and Eighth Avenue, founded by Pastor David Wilkerson, author of the best-selling book "The Cross and the Switchblade." Over 10,000 people, representing more than 100 nationalities, gather to worship together each week, finding true unity is possible through Jesus Christ. For more information, please visit tsc.nyc
