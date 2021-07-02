POWDER SPRINGS, Ga., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nearly 2,400 years ago, the ancient philosopher Plato wrote the story of Atlantis, a compelling tale of an 11000-year-old island civilization that since captivated the imagination of poets, authors, and many scholars who over the centuries kept on unsuccessfully searching for the elusive island.
Never before has there been a real discovery where all the physical characteristics of a proposed location matched Plato's description of Atlantis. Not even the original Santorini hypothesis could sufficiently meet the given criteria. Never before, until now!
After years of extensive research, in conjunction with new archaeological evidence, and with the aid of satellite technology, Christos A. Djonis credibly reveals that Plato based his story of Atlantis on a real prehistoric setting. We now have a real discovery where all the physical characteristics, along with Plato's given chronology, flawlessly match, and they are precisely in the exact order as Plato depicted. Likewise, DNA and archaeological evidence of an advanced Neolithic civilization occupying the prehistoric sub-merged island, at around 9600 BC, further confirm a perfect case scenario.
About the Author
Christos A. Djonis can best be described as a serial entrepreneur, professional business owner, real estate investor, upscale home builder, and award-winning, best-selling author. In 2017, his book "Uchronia Atlantis Revealed" won the Silver Award from the New York City Big Book Awards. In 2018, his book "It's the Economy, Stupid!" won Gold Awards from both the Independent Press Awards and New York City Big Book Awards.
