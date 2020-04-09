AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
- Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid named "Best Eco Pick" by PARENTS magazine
- 2020 Best Family Cars award winner criteria includes crash-test ratings, child passenger safety technician evaluation and automotive expert review
- Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid delivers more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles
- Full list of PARENTS magazine 2020 Best Family Cars award winners is available online starting today at parents.com/bestcars2020 and on newsstands on April 11
- Chrysler Pacifica Family Pricing plus zero percent financing for 60 months and no payments for 90 days available on every 2020 Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid through April 30
The most family-friendly minivan in its class continues to earn its title. PARENTS magazine has named the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid a 2020 Best Family Cars award winner, in recognition of vehicles that are both safe for families, as well as fun to ride in. Pacifica remains the most awarded minivan four years in a row, with more than 130 industry honors and accolades.
The full list of 2020 Best Family Cars award winners, including Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, is available online starting today and will also be published in PARENTS magazine's May 2020 issue, which hits newsstands on April 11.
PARENTS magazine 2020 Best Family Cars award winners were determined through crash-test ratings, evaluation by a certified child passenger safety technician, plus a test drive by an automotive expert to evaluate braking, steering, technology features and more.
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid was named PARENTS magazine "Best Eco Pick," reflecting its position as the first and only hybrid minivan. The 2020 Pacifica Hybrid, built at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, delivers more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles.
Pacifica Hybrid offers more than 100 standard and available safety and security features, and allows for a child seat in each of the second-row captain's chairs and two additional child seats in the third row. The most kid-friendly minivan in its class also offers the most advanced entertainment system with available Uconnect Theater, which features two 10-inch seatback touchscreens where children can watch and stream videos and play built-in games including Are We There Yet? and the License Plate Game.
The Pacifica Hybrid is also the perfect vehicle for a family road trip, offering seating capacity for up to seven passengers (and up to eight on gas-powered models), with second-row captain's chairs and third-row Stow 'n Go seating. Family-friendly functionality features include hands-free sliding doors and liftgate.
The segment's first hybrid vehicle features an FCA-designed, innovative dual-motor eFlite electrically variable transmission (EVT) paired with a specially modified version of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 gasoline engine. The Pacifica Hybrid is designed to offer a seamless driving experience, with no need for the driver to select between electric and hybrid modes.
Our family is your family, all families pay the same price
The Chrysler brand also continues to work to make things financially easier for all families with available Chrysler Pacifica Family Pricing.
Chrysler Pacifica Family Pricing takes the negotiating out of the experience and gives all customers the same great discount. Pacifica Family Pricing, plus zero percent financing for 60 months, is included on every 2020 Chrysler Pacifica, including 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. No payments for 90 days is also available on all Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid models until April 30, 2020.
Chrysler Pacifica
The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform when first introduced in 2016 for the 2017 model year, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its innovative, advanced hybrid powertrain. It's the first and only electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. The Chrysler Pacifica has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan four years in a row, with the Pacifica serving as a no-compromise minivan ideally suited for today's families.
Revealed in February 2020 at the Chicago Auto Show, the new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica will offer a new all-wheel-drive (AWD) system that delivers America's most capable minivan with AWD, and is the only minivan to offer both AWD and Stow 'n Go seating. A utility-vehicle-inspired refresh of the interior and exterior is combined with 14 new standard safety features that give Pacifica the most standard safety features in the industry. The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica will offer 116 available safety and security features, a new top-of-the-line Pinnacle model, a new 10.1-inch touchscreen with the new Uconnect 5 system and the Uconnect Theater rear-seat entertainment system. The new Pacifica is the first and still the only minivan to offer a hybrid powertrain option.
Chrysler Brand
The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.
Follow Chrysler brand and FCA news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com
Chrysler brand: www.chrysler.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/chrysler or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chrysler or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter: www.twitter.com/chrysler or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/chrysler or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica