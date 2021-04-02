FONTANA, Calif., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chuze Fitness, a community-oriented gym, self-care advocate and leader in the fitness industry, announced today the opening of its newest location in Fontana, California. The brand-new 45,000 square foot facility offers dynamic, state-of-the-art equipment and amenities to the Fontana community and beyond. In celebration of the gym's opening, Chuze is offering an exclusive giveaway to visitors on opening day. Each member who checks in to Chuze Fontana on Friday, April 2 will be entered for a chance to win a free 5-year membership to the new location!
Chuze Fitness brings its world-class fitness experience and unparalleled guest services to its latest location in Fontana. The new club features upscale fitness amenities like The Studio IR, offering infrared heated classes, including hot yoga, red barre, and more. Additionally, Chuze Fontana offers a diverse range of fitness activities that cater to every type of member, including elevated cardio and strength equipment, an expansive turf training area, heart-rate based and instructor-led HIIT team training, a top-of-the-line indoor cycling studio, Chuze Cinema, interactive group exercise classes like Zumba, Les Mills programs, boot camp, circuit training and more. Other spa-like facilities at the Fontana location include infrared saunas, a steam room, 25-meter lap pool, relaxing hot tub, tanning beds, HydroMassage Lounge, a smoothie bar and locker rooms. Chuze Fitness Fontana is committed to the safety of its members by offering a socially-distanced experience and increased sanitization efforts.
"To our local fans who have been asking for a Fontana location on social media over the years, we have been listening, and we are beyond thrilled to open our doors and become a part of your community with our latest Chuze Fitness location," said Billy Grenham, CMO of Chuze Fitness. "Chuze Fontana offers the world-class gym elements that Chuze Fitness is known and loved for, while offering a built-in safe and socially distanced experience unique to this club. We are so excited to introduce our brand to the Fontana community and look forward to welcoming new members into our family."
With affordable pricing and varying membership levels, Chuze Fontana's memberships are designed to accommodate a wide range of budgets. Standard rates for the Basic Membership start at just $9.99 a month, their Premium Membership is $22.99 and the highest, all-access More Membership is currently discounted to $29.99 (standard rate of $39.99). Chuze Fontana will be offering grand opening promotions throughout the month, so be sure to visit the site here for the latest and most up-to-date membership pricing and promotions.
"We have been working tirelessly to safely and responsibly open the Fontana facility and are so excited to continue to expand our Chuze family," said CEO Cory Brightwell. "Not only will this location provide a sanctuary for our guests, but will also serve as an employee learning hub for all of the Inland Empire, where our team members can broaden their knowledge of Chuze culture & hospitality. Our mission has always been to put our people first and to be a place where everyone feels welcome, and the opening of Chuze Fontana allows us to share our mission with a broader community. We can't wait to make a lasting impression on this remarkable town."
The new Chuze Fitness Fontana facility is located at 14574 Baseline Ave, Fontana, CA 92336. For more information on the fitness club, please visit the site here and connect on Instagram @chuzefitness and Facebook @ChuzeFitness.
About Chuze Fitness
Since its inception in 2008, Chuze Fitness has been a leader in the fitness industry through its "less attitude, more fitness" mentality and dedication to over-the-top customer service. With 31 locations across four states, affordable membership fees, unique amenities, as well as cutting-edge digital platforms, Chuze Fitness continues to grow and deliver its world-class fitness experience to members and non-members, alike. Visit https://chuzefitness.com to learn more.
