BLOOMFIELD, Conn., and ST. LOUIS, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna and Express Scripts are working with Buoy Health to provide an early intervention screening tool to help customers and members understand their personal risks for COVID-19. The digital tool immediately triages symptoms and recommends next steps for care, while also relieving demand on an over-burdened health care system.
"We've learned that when it comes to personal health, the most important action people take is often the very first one," said Steve Miller, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, Cigna. "Through our partnerships with Buoy Health, we are creating a new, convenient 'first step' action for customers with questions about potential COVID-19 symptoms. During this crisis, our teams are relentlessly focused on supporting our customers at every step along the way."
The Symptom Checker tool incorporates guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help categorize people's risk level as low, medium or high and make the appropriate recommendations.
Effective today, Express Scripts clients can begin offering the tool directly to its members no cost at www.express-scripts.com/buoy. Cigna customers in the United States enrolled the company's employer-sponsored plans, globally-mobile plans, Medicare, Medicaid and Individual & Family plans (IFP) can also access the free tool by visiting www.Cigna.com and www.myCigna.com.
"COVID-19 is putting unprecedented strains on patients, providers and health systems," said Andrew Le, MD, CEO and Co-founder, Buoy Health. "These partnerships are designed to help ease these capacity strains – connecting with individuals before they seek care and ensuring they are triaged appropriately to improve the patient and clinician experience and connectivity to care."
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America.
Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 170 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.
About Express Scripts
Express Scripts is a health care opportunity company. Empowered by our legacy as an industry innovator, we dare to imagine — and deliver — a better health care system with greater choice, predictability, affordability and improved outcomes. From pharmacy and medical benefits management, to specialty pharmacy care and everything in between, we uncover opportunities to make health care better.
We stand alongside our clients and partners, collaborating to develop personalized solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve, whenever and wherever it's needed. We believe health care can do more.
We are Champions For Better.
Express Scripts, a Cigna company, unlocks new value in pharmacy, medical and beyond to further total health for all. For more information, visit www.express-scripts.com/corporate or follow @ExpressScripts on Twitter.
About Buoy Health
Buoy Health is a health technology company that develops digital tools to help people from the moment they get sick start their care on the right foot. Formed at the Harvard Innovation Laboratory in Boston MA, Buoy Health's team of doctors, product designers, and software engineers developed its smart symptom checker, Buoy, in direct response to the downward spiral we've all faced when we attempt to self-diagnose our symptoms online. The technology behind Buoy leverages artificial intelligence – powered by advanced machine learning and proprietary granular data – to resemble an exchange you would have with your favorite doctor – to provide consumers with a real-time, accurate analysis of their symptoms and to help them easily and quickly embark on the right path to getting better. Buoy Health is based in Boston and was founded in 2014. For more information, please visit www.buoyhealth.com.
