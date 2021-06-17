FRESNO, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fresno Reel Pride and Fresno Filmworks are united in firmly opposing any rezoning or repurposing of the Tower District and the Tower Theatre location. The theatre sits in a commercial zoning area which outlines that a "community and religious assembly facilities in excess of 2,000 square-feet is not permitted as an accessory use of subject property" as defined by the Tower District Specific Plan.

As such, if accommodations were made to allow businesses that fall outside of the zoning ordinances, we believe it would negatively impact many cultural events, as well as the sustainability of the cultural arts district that the Tower neighborhood has become known for.

A rezoning or repurposing would also adversely affect a significant number of pre-existing businesses, their ability to operate in their current capacity, and/or their future valuation. Although we support the owner's right to sell their property, we are gravely disappointed with current events as they stand.

Additionally, due to the lack of any condemnation of hate groups and outside individuals, and their caustic approach to Tower District community members—inclusive of those members who identify as LGBTQ—our organizations will not, in good conscience, give monetary support to a business or ownership that does not fully acknowledge, support, and protect their diverse surrounding community.

Fresno Reel Pride and Fresno Filmworks are built on the shoulders of the communities in which we serve and love. We stand committed to bring cinema, culture, and entertainment through inclusive community engagement and the appeal of movies.

While the Tower District continues to have great spiritual value to many in the community, we will not continue to support the Tower Theatre under its current management structure. We will look elsewhere for venues to support our respective film festivals as long as the situation remains unresolved.

