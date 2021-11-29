TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nearly one-third of the 13.5 million widows in the United States lost their spouses before the age of 45. In an effort to ensure young American widows get the support they need, Circles, an online, emotional support platform, has announced it has partnered with Young, Widowed & Dating, one of the largest online communities for widows, to help those overcoming the loss of a spouse.
Members of Young, Widowed & Dating and Circles are able to connect on a daily basis through small, online groups consisting of 6-10 widows on the Circles app. Circles will provide dedicated grief and bereavement facilitators in safe, structured communities to enable its Young, Widowed & Dating members to heal together.
The partnership will also provide personalized content that is based on Young, Widowed & Dating founder Kerry Phillips' experience as a young widow. Phillips, who lost her husband when she was only 32, has made it her mission to tear down the stigma that young widows feel and to let them know that they do not have to go through their widowed journey alone.
Young, Widowed & Dating has hosted more than 20,000 widows through its social media platforms. The partnership will ensure that each Young, Widowed & Dating's Circle session remains small, intimate, and allows time to explore what it means to be "Restarting Your Heart After Death Do Us Part".
Members of Young, Widowed & Dating will also receive 50% off their first month with Circles.
"I made it my life's mission to make sure every widow gets the support she needs," said Young, Widowed & Dating founder Kerry Phillips. "Partnering with Circles makes it easy for widows to connect in a meaningful way."
"We are humbled to partner with Young, Widowed & Dating. It is an outstanding organization, and one of the leading online widow communities," said Irad Eichler, CEO and co-founder of Circles. "By providing access to a small circle of support, women who've lost their partners can find strength, compassion, and their own path to happiness, which they deserve to move forward with their everyday life."
About Circles
Circles is a revolutionary online, emotional support platform that ensures no one has to overcome life's challenges alone. Founded by Irad Eichler and Dan Landa in 2020, Circles enables people to be heard, understood, and supported by others who are going through similar experiences in small online groups guided by professional facilitators. Awarded the 2021 Best Platform for Group Therapy by VeryWell Mind, Circles members support each other through weekly video sessions and online chat, accessible anytime through the Circles' app. Circles users can also access personalized content, including self-help exercises, blogs, and webinars at no extra cost. To learn more about Circles, visit circlesup.com.
