WATERLOO, Ill., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the past, environmental grassroots leaders have labored to make changes that will impact the the way people live. The tireless effort invested is not a one-culture thing. CR3 News Magazine published a special edition dedicated to some of the various cultures impacted by environmental justice.
"We wanted to not only define the struggles of African Americans, but also other indigenous cultures since our heritage is so engrained in them," says Jacquelyn Nixon, Publisher. "Once you see the correlation of the problems, you will also feel the magnitude."
"Working to overcome monumental challenges, while confronting the perils of the environmental injustice crisis is illustrated in this Black and Women History special issue," Gloria Linnertz, Founder of CR3 pointed out. "It will not be an easy task, and our nation urgently needs to embrace these issues with a new ear."
Around the world, there are so many environmental inequalities such radon, clean air, water and contaminants affecting frontline communities. CR3 News Magazine wants to bring some synergistic awareness and focus on the fact that no single culture is alone; through partnership and the sharing of knowledge, our society's leadership can establish sustainable and authentic solutions.
As Amanda Gorman's inaugural poem, "The Hill We Climb" states, "When day comes we ask ourselves, where can we find light in this never-ending shade? The loss we carry, a sea we must wade. We've braved the belly of the beast. We've learned that quiet isn't always peace and the norms and notions of what just is, isn't always just-ice ..."
