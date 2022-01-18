ROME, Ga., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of Rome has officially joined the Georgia Purchasing Group, one of bidnet direct's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Georgia easy online access to its upcoming solicitations. The City of Rome invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/georgia/cityofrome.
The regional purchasing group connects local governments with vendors looking to do business with public agencies. On the Georgia Purchasing Group, vendors seeking business with 20 participating agencies can register online to gain access to a single point of entry for opportunities throughout Georgia. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the Georgia Purchasing Group, the City of Rome ensures an entire community of vendors can view their solicitation, download documents, and receive notification of addenda. The vendors self-register and ensure their contact information is up to date.
"Because we aren't the only agency posting and distributing bids, the Georgia Purchasing Group provides the City of Rome more vendor competition, which we hope will help cut costs," said Becky Smyth, Purchasing Director of the City of Rome when asked why their department decided to join the Georgia Purchasing Group. "We also like that it can help our current vendors expand their business opportunities."
The City of Rome invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/georgia/cityofrome and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 19 other public agencies participating on the Georgia Purchasing Group. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.
About the City of Rome:
Rome is the largest city in and the county seat of Floyd County, Georgia, United States. Located in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, it is the principal city of the Rome, Georgia, metropolitan statistical area, which encompasses all of Floyd County. At the 2020 census, the city had a population of 37,713. It is the largest city in Northwest Georgia and the 22nd-largest city in the state.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Georgia Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
