MANHATTAN, Kan., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CivicPlus®, a leader in integrated technology solutions for local government, has partnered with Frase, a high-growth software company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, to bring its clients an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot solution. The collaboration comes in response to local governments' need to increase citizen service automation in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and their staff and budget consolidations. The chatbot software, which integrates with CivicPlus' CivicEngage® website solutions, convincingly simulates how a human would behave during a customer service interaction, thus providing a high-quality citizen service experience without the need for manual administrative interaction.
"We are pleased to partner with Frase to bring technology to our clients that will allow them to meet the growing need for contactless government," said Ben Berkowitz, CivicPlus Vice President of Product Strategy. "Frase shares our commitment to bringing innovative, smart technology to the public sector. We are confident that together, we are bringing vital automated service capabilities to local governments at a critical time in their service evolution."
Berkowitz added that pilot testers of the Chatbot have already seen relevant customer service use cases.
"Chatbot is helping citizens get answers 24/7 on how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination, where to get a pet license, and how to pay their water bill instead of calling their local office offices during business hours."
Tomas Ratia, Frase Co-Founder and CEO, says that as the way consumers seek information has changed, all entities, including local governments, need to embrace the answer economy and leverage the value of artificial intelligence to provide prompt and accurate information.
"We understand that local governments are facing critical shortages in resources now more than ever," said Ratia. "We are thrilled to partner with CivicPlus—a leader in local government technology—to bring our solution to municipalities that play such critical roles in our everyday lives. We are committed to empowering local governments to streamline their customer services operations and to do it with smart technology that learns from every interaction."
About CivicPlus
CivicPlus provides integrated technology solutions for over 4,000 local governments and their over 250 million citizens. Its solutions enable municipalities of all sizes to rapidly and efficiently migrate traditional citizen services online to meet the new online imperative of local government. Our solutions include website content management, agenda and meeting management, parks and recreation management, citizen request and work order management, employee management, routine and mass notification software, and ready-to-use mobile apps and forms. For more information, visit civicplus.com.
About Frase
Frase is the world's leading Answers Platform that uses website content and artificial intelligence to help companies answer visitor questions 24/7, and accelerate the path to purchase. More than 10,000 businesses use Frase to improve organic traffic and conversion rates with integrated question answering tools. For more information, visit http://www.frase.io.
Media Contact
Jessica Marabella, CivicPlus, +1 7853231516, marabella@civicplus.com
SOURCE CivicPlus