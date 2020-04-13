COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CivX, a startup empowering Americans through innovative civic engagement, today announces the Android availability of the CivX app. Following the CivX app iOS launch, the Android release provides even more Americans with the ability to directly support electorates via any internet-enabled smart device. Along with delivering an informative, user-friendly experience, the non-partisan, mobile PAC seeks to help re-elect members of Congress that most accurately reflect the voices of the nation through a gamified, Tinder-like display.
Known for transforming American smartphone users into handheld lobbyists, CivX allows Americans to swipe through and discover docketed legislation in Congress (bills), and take a position on each bill. CivX shifts the focus from political parties, special interest groups, and specific representatives by placing the importance on laws that govern everyday life. The easy-to-use "swipe-to-support or oppose" functionality and the one-button monetary contribution feature provides a simplified but intuitive experience.
The release on the Android platform also features new social media integration. Now, both Android and iOS users can share bills through social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook with the touch of a single button. CivX users can also share the app through text. These new capabilities make it even easier to build a community and allocate resources towards causes and campaigns.
"The current political landscape shamelessly demands the support of candidates whose interests are influenced by major corporations that are not in line with the vision of the average American," said Jason Riccardi, COO of CivX. "We are excited to release the CivX app for Android and empower even more United States citizens with a tool for supporting like-minded politicians that often lack the resources needed to compete."
Current features include:
Complete congressional bill database - Search through the entire library of bills under consideration by Congress. Users can view the bill's full text as well as each bill's sponsor.
Bill-tracking - Stay notified of each bill's progress from Congress to the President's desk.
Social media integration - Grow support in favor of or against a bill through social media and text sharing.
Customizable home screen - Display only bills from the preferred viewing categories chosen by the user.
Campaign contribution - Make contributions towards the candidates in favor of or against each bill.
CivX is available for free download on GooglePlay and the Apple App Store. For more information, please visit uscivx.com.
About
CivX creates a platform to ultimately help re-elect representatives who most accurately reflect the voice of the citizens within and outside of their voting district. CivX allows U.S. citizens to bypass the interests of major corporations, wealthy individuals, and special interest groups that have demonstrated an outsized influence on Congress. With CivX, Americans can crowdsource necessary resources and inform themselves on legislative matters that affect everyday life. For more information, please visit uscivx.com.
Contact:
Carlos Wilson
845.242.4440
carlos@uscivx.com
