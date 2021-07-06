MILFORD, Pa., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarion Safety Systems, a leading manufacturer of safety labels, signs, and tags, has released a complimentary whitepaper detailing the intricacies of European marking compliance for North American manufacturers. This new and comprehensive guide contains information to help manufacturers comply with legislative requirements through visual safety communication practices, processes, and products.
"Manufacturers have a number of core responsibilities related to the products and equipment they produce. That includes designing safe items that comply with relevant regional regulations or legislation, such as those for product markings. For decades, manufacturers have been subject to the CE marking process for products on the market in Europe. With Brexit, and the introduction of UKCA and UKNI markings, that process has become much more complex. It's understandable that there's confusion around this transition, coupled with a sense of urgency due to there being six months left to implement changes," says Ron Crawford, CEO of Clarion Safety.
"Our mark compliance whitepaper is a reflection of the clear and concise guidance that Clarion Safety can provide to serve the product safety and compliance community. When it comes to CE, UKCA, and UKNI mark compliance, our Clarion Safety team is ready to assist, helping companies to take out any guesswork, lost time, or anxiety involved in meeting the new compliance marking requirements. We understand the importance of working with experienced, trusted consultants; after all, failure to meet the required marking standards can result in costly fines and even permanent shelving of products."
The Importance of a Product Compliance Strategy
Affixing a product with the correct CE, UKCA, and UKNI markings is a requirement for European directives and regulations. Non-compliant products result in lost time and money, and once exported, can be destroyed forever with no recovery options. The most important detail is ensuring accuracy before any products are ever sent out. Clarion Safety's whitepaper details the intricacies of compliance strategy and a company's steps towards developing one.
Key Topics for CE, UKCA, and UKNI Compliance
Through their recently released whitepaper, Clarion Safety details the following key topics as they relate to manufacturers:
Section 1: The Depth of Brexit's Impact on Manufacturers
Section 2: Requirements for CE, UKCA, and UKNI Mark Compliance
Section 3: The Expert Analysis of a Compliance Strategy
Section 4: Risk Assessment Services for Equipment Manufacturers
These sections cover an in-depth analysis of the new marking compliance regulations, even expanding into specifications for the size, symbols, and materials to use on marking labels.
Compliance Best Practices for Manufacturers
Clarion Safety's CE, UKCA, and UKNI mark whitepaper was developed to go hand-in-hand with their mark consulting that helps manufacturers ensure their product's smooth transition in conforming to new regulations. Services include identifying applicable directives and meeting their essential requirements, guidance in creating and maintaining technical documentation, and assistance with the respective European Union, United Kingdom, and Northern Ireland Declaration of Conformity processes.
In addition to its product marking/regulatory compliance consulting offerings, Clarion Safety Assessment provides full-service machine safety and liability prevention capabilities through a team of experts, each with specific areas of proficiency. When it first launched in 2020, Clarion Safety Assessment offered equipment manufacturers machine risk assessment services, warning and label reviews, and product safety consulting. It continues to expand its portfolio in line with the needs of the OEMs that the company serves.
To learn more about risk monitoring and compliance, visit Clarion Safety's Machinery Safety and Risk Assessment Services.
Clarion Safety also accepts media inquiries and speaking opportunities related to workplace safety and risk and visual communications best practices. To submit a media inquiry, visit the company's "Newsroom" and select the "For the Media" tab.
ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS
Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion Safety offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. The company also provides complementary services for comprehensive machine safety, compliance, and risk reduction. Founded in 1990, Clarion Safety continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. It is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com.
Media Contact
Erin Earley, Clarion Safety Systems, 570-296-5686, eearley@clarionsafety.com
SOURCE Clarion Safety Systems