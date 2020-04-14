COLUMBIA, Md., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Brands, ("Classic" or the "Company"), a leading designer, distributor and manufacturer of sleep products, sleep accessories and furniture, will support hospitals during the current COVID-19 pandemic through the donation of thousands of pillows for the beds of both COVID-19 patients and their dedicated doctors, nurses and other medical staff. Through its newly created initiative, Classic Brands Cares, the Company has already begun shipping pillows to hospital systems throughout the New York tri-state area, the current epicenter of the crisis. Additionally, to help the Company's retail partners manage the challenges imposed by COVID-19 related business closures, Classic has launched a turnkey solution for retailers who lack an effective e-commerce platform required to reach customers during this unprecedented time.
"Classic Brands firmly believes that everyone has a role to play in the battle against COVID-19, and organizations that are in a position to contribute should step up," said Scott Burger, chief executive officer at Classic Brands. "As an American company that services the very consumers who are at risk, and a partner to many of the retailers who have been impacted by this pandemic, it was not a question of if, but how best to support the fight against COVID-19. This is a trying time for our country, and those who are on the front lines deserve our appreciation and support. I'm proud to be leading an organization that is involved in this fight, and to be part of an industry where so many have chosen to take action."
Beyond Classic's pillow donation initiative, the Company is also offering additional support to emergency, health, and medical institutions by prioritizing orders and distribution of any Classic product at the lowest possible cost. To learn how to secure a pillow donation from Classic Brands, or to inquire about other bedding products on behalf of a member of the medical community, please contact Classic Brands Cares at classicbrandscares@classicbrands.com.
For retailers forced to shut their physical stores and who lack e-commerce capabilities to reach their customers, Classic is offering a new program that includes multiple product offerings being drop-shipped directly to the end consumer. This, along with digital assets and marketing insights, can be delivered through a turnkey solution within five days. To learn more about this program, please contact Mark Owen at mowen@classicbrands.com.
Another means by which Classic is supporting consumers and retailers is through its new membership in the American Mattress Alliance. Along with other members including Malouf, Maven, Lucid, and Linenspa, to name a few, members of the Alliance have taken a leadership role in supporting key industry matters. As the Alliance cited in their press release from March 31, 2020, news agencies are reporting that beds are one of the most pressing needs for hospitals in the fight against COVID-19, and projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation indicate that American hospitals will not have enough hospital beds and intensive care unit beds available as hospitalization rates continue to rise. To learn more about how the American Mattress Alliance is supporting these efforts, visit www.americanmattressalliance.org.
